Today in a press release Lenovo announced its line-up of laptops and tablets for the holiday season.
Lenovo is introducing a number of new premium consumer products aimed at enabling transformative user experiences including the Lenovo Yoga™ Slim 9i laptop with genuine leather cover, the versatile Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 convertible laptop, and the stylish and savage Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Smarter style with Yoga
Both offer the responsiveness of next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) combined with graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture. The Yoga 9i also comes in a larger 15-inch option with the performance of up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-Series mobile processor enhanced by up to powerful NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design to empower your creativity.
The Yoga 9i convertible is also offered in all-metal and multiple colours, including warm Mica on the 14-inch and Slate Grey on the 15-inch model. (Color options may vary per geography and availability.)
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14-inch laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) is expected to be available starting in November.
The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14C in China) and the 15-inch all-metal model are expected to be available starting in October.
Immersive gameplay with Lenovo Legion 15-inch GeForce RTX gaming laptop
Lenovo is also introducing their Lenovo Legion Slim 7i GeForce RTX-enabled gaming laptop available in a compact 15-inch size with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor. Available in Slate Grey hue and made from aerospace-grade aluminum for strength and lightness, this thin and light gaming machine delivers notable frame rates and reduced load times, and comes with an enhanced TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches providing a deeper key travel feel and sub-millisecond response times.
While on the go, gamers can enjoy the advantages of an ultra-portable laptop along with fast connectivity via Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), two Thunderbolt ports and Bluetooth 5, or choose to boost at-home performance further with the optional Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU.
The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is expected to be available starting in October*.
Improved battery life, gaming, keyboard and more
Lenovo’s new product line delivers a wide range of improvements involving battery life, connectivity, enhanced keyboard, and immersive gameplay and entertainment. For details head over to the Lenovo press release.
EMEA Pricing and Availability
- The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i14-inch laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) will start at €1899 including VAT and is expected to be available starting November 2020.
- The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9iconvertible laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14C in China) will start at €1799 for leather covered model (including VAT) and the 15-inch all-metal model will start at €1999 (including VAT); both are expected to be available starting October 2020.
- The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i will start at €1299 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.
- Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPUstarts at €349 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6GB GPU or 8GB AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT GPU and is available now.
Source: The Windows Blog