Today in a press release Lenovo announced its line-up of laptops and tablets for the holiday season.

Lenovo is introducing a number of new premium consumer products aimed at enabling transformative user experiences including the Lenovo Yoga™ Slim 9i laptop with genuine leather cover, the versatile Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 convertible laptop, and the stylish and savage Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

Smarter style with Yoga

The new class of Windows 10 Lenovo Yoga laptops, which includes the ultra-slim Yoga Slim 9i laptop and the new 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible – with a genuine leather cover option in black – engineered to provide exceptional portability and looks without compromising productivity, performance or long-lasting battery life.

Both offer the responsiveness of next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) combined with graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture. The Yoga 9i also comes in a larger 15-inch option with the performance of up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-Series mobile processor enhanced by up to powerful NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design to empower your creativity.

The Yoga 9i convertible is also offered in all-metal and multiple colours, including warm Mica on the 14-inch and Slate Grey on the 15-inch model. (Color options may vary per geography and availability.)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14-inch laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) is expected to be available starting in November.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14C in China) and the 15-inch all-metal model are expected to be available starting in October.

Immersive gameplay with Lenovo Legion 15-inch GeForce RTX gaming laptop

Lenovo is also introducing their Lenovo Legion Slim 7i GeForce RTX-enabled gaming laptop available in a compact 15-inch size with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor. Available in Slate Grey hue and made from aerospace-grade aluminum for strength and lightness, this thin and light gaming machine delivers notable frame rates and reduced load times, and comes with an enhanced TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches providing a deeper key travel feel and sub-millisecond response times.

While on the go, gamers can enjoy the advantages of an ultra-portable laptop along with fast connectivity via Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), two Thunderbolt ports and Bluetooth 5, or choose to boost at-home performance further with the optional Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is expected to be available starting in October*.

Improved battery life, gaming, keyboard and more

Lenovo’s new product line delivers a wide range of improvements involving battery life, connectivity, enhanced keyboard, and immersive gameplay and entertainment. For details head over to the Lenovo press release.

EMEA Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14-inch laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) will start at €1899 including VAT and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14C in China) will start at €1799 for leather covered model (including VAT) and the 15-inch all-metal model will start at €1999 (including VAT); both are expected to be available starting October 2020.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i will start at €1299 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPUstarts at €349 as a standalone accessory or option to bundle with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6GB GPU or 8GB AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT GPU and is available now.

Source: The Windows Blog