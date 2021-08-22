Intel has been struggling to deliver impressive generational performance improvements over the last few years, and it looks like their new Alder Lake generation will be no exception.

At their recent Architecture Day 2021 event Intel promised that their Alder Lake-S processor would deliver 19% instructions per cycle (IPC) improvements over their Rocket Lake S- processor over a wide range of benchmarks.

A leaked Adobe After Effects benchmark of an Intel Core i9-12900K processor was discovered on Puget Systems’ PugetBench database by Twitter leaker Benchleaks and the improvements are much less impressive.

The results, which range between 1541 and 1575, was on an ASUS ROG STRIX Z690 motherboard, paired with a GeForce RTX 3090.

This can be compared to a recent 8C/16T Rocket Lake-S Core i9-11900K benchmark running on a similar system with DDR4-2133 dual-channel 64GB system compared to the 12900K’s DDR5-4800 dual-channel 64GB.

In the best case, the Core i9-12900K is only around 11.5% faster than the older processor.

Of course, a 10% increase in performance is nothing to sneer at, and battery life improvements related to the big.LITTLE architecture, combined with Windows 11 optimizations, should still make the upgrade more than meaningful.

However, it is also clear that there is no need for those with year-old systems to feel they need to upgrade for a performance boost.

via Neowin, VideoCardz