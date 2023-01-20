Latest Touch Screen Laptops You Can Buy

| Sponsored |

Touchscreen laptops are a popular choice among consumers for their versatility and convenience. They offer a level of user interactivity that traditional laptops cannot match. You get immersive and interactive touchscreen displays that unshackle you from the confines of traditional keyboard and touchpad interactions. You can navigate and control these devices with hand gestures, fingers, and stylus support for an extra layer of fun. Numerous manufacturers have incorporated a 360-degree hinge into their laptops, making it easy to flip the device and use it as a tablet. Thus, it gets incredibly convenient for users to switch between different usage modes.

Also, with the increasing popularity of remote work and online learning, taking notes and making digital drawings on touchscreen laptops can be invaluable. They have also become user-friendly, and both Windows and Chrome operating systems have been refined to optimize the touch input experience on these devices. These features and use cases make touch screens perfect for a wide range of tasks, including media consumption, web browsing, and even creative work. Whether you’re looking for a laptop for work, school, or leisure, there is a touchscreen laptops on the market that will meet your needs.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 is an ultra-portable touchscreen device that is perfect for on-the-go use. Measuring 9.3mm in thickness and weighing 891 grams, it is designed for easy transport and portability. The magnesium alloy construction gives it a premium feel, and a matte finish provides a comfortable grip while also reducing the visibility of fingerprints. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 8 packs an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which provide the device with a marathon performance. These specs enable users to multitask and run demanding applications with ease on this one of the best laptops. The device comes with a 120Hz 13-inch display, which is bright, vibrant, and sharp. The touchscreen laptop supports a dynamic refresh rate, which is designed to balance performance and battery life. Also, you get the traditional Surface Kickstand that extends across the full width of the device’s back and allows for a range of viewing angles. Also, like other Surface Pros, it is compatible with a stylus, which is perfect for taking notes, sketching, and other tasks that require precision and accuracy.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a stylish and functional laptop designed for professionals and power users. Crafted with a unique combination of high-quality materials, it features an aluminum lid, plastic chassis bottom, and mylar in the palm rest and touchpad, offering a premium look and feel. Also, its compact size and lightweight body make it an ideal device for those who are always on the go. Among the standout features of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is its 14-inch touchscreen display, which provides an immersive and responsive visual experience. It offers a peak brightness of over 300 nits. The backlit keyboard of this best laptop features keys that are 9% larger than the previous generation for a smooth and comfortable typing experience. The device houses a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and Intel Iris Xe GPU, ensuring smooth and efficient performance while playing games and running demanding applications. It has 3 USB ports, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack, allowing you to connect a variety of peripherals and external devices.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is an affordable touchscreen laptop that offers an optimal balance of price, quality, and performance. The laptop chassis, constructed of polycarbonate, feels expensive and premium to the touch, a testament to the quality craftsmanship of Asus. Up front, the metal lid gives it a solid and durable look. Also, the hinge is engineered to provide an effortless opening experience with one hand. It keeps the display steady in every mode, including clamshell, tent, media, and tablet. You get a 14-inch display with a peak brightness of 250 nits, which is excellent for a budget notebook. It offers accurate colors and wide viewing angles, making the S14 Flip a great option for those who want to enjoy a multimedia experience on this machine. The screen’s readability is also impressive when used outdoors or in brightly lit areas. The Vivobook S 14 Flip is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU clocked at up to 4.2GHz, providing the best laptop with plenty of processing power to handle multiple tasks at once.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a versatile touchscreen laptop that features a 360-degree hinge, allowing for multiple use modes such as a laptop, tablet, and more. It boasts a sleek and contemporary look thanks to its compact form factor and body coated in a premium-feeling metallic finish. Also, the graphite grey color option gives it a professional and sophisticated appearance. Weighing only 1.5 kilograms and measuring 17.9mm thick, the laptop is easy to carry around and highly portable. The IdeaPad Flex 5 comes with a 14-inch FHD screen, which boasts a peak brightness of up to 250 nits and offers exceptional touch response. Atop the screen sits a 720p fixed focus webcam with a physical shutter, providing added security and privacy. The device comes with a variety of connectivity options for added functionality, including two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, a USB-C port with power delivery certification, and an SD card reader. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, clubbed with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an AMD Radeon R5 GPU to offer long-lasting, consistent performance.

HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is another powerful and highly-configured 2-in-1 device that delivers a class-leading experience in both productivity and entertainment. With its ability to convert into a tablet-like form factor, it caters to the needs of both professionals and casual users. The laptop features a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is ideal for those who prioritize productivity. The bezels on display are incredibly thin, contributing to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, giving the device an ultra-premium look. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which provides a smooth and convenient touch interface, as well as an improved browsing experience. While the visuals on display are also vivid, with sharp and punchy colors, video playback is exceptional, with good contrast and a high level of detail. The HP Spectre x360 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, a fast and efficient CPU that can handle demanding tasks with ease. It also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage for heavy multitasking and faster boot and load times. This configuration provides powerful performance and a great overall experience.

In conclusion, the selection of touchscreen laptops featured in this article is the best 2-in-1 convertibles available across different brands. They offer exceptional multimedia experience and performance, making them suitable for a variety of tasks and activities. These touchscreen laptops are not only powerful but also stylish and versatile, with a 2-in-1 form factor that makes them perfect for professionals, students, and everyday users. Whether you’re looking for a device to help you stay productive or to entertain yourself, any of these best laptops will be a great choice. They are highly configurable, and you can choose the best one based on your needs and budget.