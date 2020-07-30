It seems Microsoft’s stealth Surface Duo marketing campaign is to have executives post themselves using the device every day.

Today we have two sightings – both by Brad Anderson.

What can you do with two screens? Well, tonight I had the recipes for the main course AND dessert open at the same time! Go @surface. Amazing experience @panos_panay and team. pic.twitter.com/EEZyfscQI0 — Brad Anderson (@Anderson) July 30, 2020

The post is to show off the multi-tasking capability of the device, but to me, the most interesting bit is that the status indicators are indeed centred on the device, a somewhat controversial choice.

This is also our first look at the front of the bumper case for the handset, showing the notch presumably for the fingerprint reader.

Brad also posted a video on LinkedIn where he uses the device for the notes for his Shiproom podcast.

With Microsoft employees showing off Surface Duo it’s possible that the device is on the verge of launch.

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The device offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Surface Duo is reportedly shipping to customers in the week of August 24th.

