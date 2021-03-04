Latest Office iOS Insider update brings improved mouse and trackpad support

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Office for iOS Insiders. This version 2.47 (21022805) is a preview of the March 2021 feature update for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for iPad and iPhone. This update brings improved mouse and trackpad support, new iPad optimized Office app and more. Find the full list of features below.
Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Access commands on mouse and trackpad
Users who use a mouse or trackpad with their iPad can access the new context menus designed for these devices, giving them quick access to useful commands. This feature is available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint or the new Office app on iPad.
Word
Dictation is available in more languages
Dictation is now available in more languages. With the addition of more languages, more speakers worldwide can use speech-to-text. Dictation now supports seven new languages: Hindi, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Korean, Thai, and Chinese (Taiwan). We are continuing to add more languages as well.
Office
Office app on iPad
We’re happy to announce the new Microsoft Office app that you love on your iPhone is now available for the iPad. We’re combining the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know into a single, iPadOS-optimized app.
If you are an Insider, you can download the latest Office app updates on your iOS device and try out these new improvements.
Source: Microsoft