Latest Office iOS Insider update brings improved mouse and trackpad support

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Office for iOS Insiders. This version 2.47 (21022805) is a preview of the March 2021 feature update for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for iPad and iPhone. This update brings improved mouse and trackpad support, new iPad optimized Office app and more. Find the full list of features below.

Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Access commands on mouse and trackpad

Users who use a mouse or trackpad with their iPad can access the new context menus designed for these devices, giving them quick access to useful commands. This feature is available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint or the new Office app on iPad.

Word

Dictation is available in more languages

Dictation is now available in more languages. With the addition of more languages, more speakers worldwide can use speech-to-text. Dictation now supports seven new languages: Hindi, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Korean, Thai, and Chinese (Taiwan). We are continuing to add more languages as well.

Office

Office app on iPad

We’re happy to announce the new Microsoft Office app that you love on your iPhone is now available for the iPad. We’re combining the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know into a single, iPadOS-optimized app.