Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on iOS. The new Build 200224 brings plenty of important new features to Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Talking about the new features, with the latest build installed, you’ll now be able to type with your voice in Word. The new update also includes Cards View in Excel, better ink to shape diagramming in PowerPoint and a lot more. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog