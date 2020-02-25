Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on iOS. The new Build 200224 brings plenty of important new features to Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.
Talking about the new features, with the latest build installed, you’ll now be able to type with your voice in Word. The new update also includes Cards View in Excel, better ink to shape diagramming in PowerPoint and a lot more. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Type with your voice
You can now use your voice to create content. Using voice to dictate content is faster and is more direct way of putting the thought onto the document.
- Tap Dictate to begin the dictation experience, and enable microphone permissions, if asked.
- Tap the microphone button to start dictating.
Tips
- Speak clearly and conversationally. Insert?punctuation?by saying the name of the punctuation mark you want to add. You can also add tap the punctuation bar to add common punctuation as you dictate.
- If you make mistakes while dictating, fix it by deleting and speaking again. Alternatively, you can switch back the keyboard to fix such errors.
- If you see a lot of incorrect words being output or missed words, try speaking more deliberately.
- Try to avoid or eliminate background noise that may interfere with your voice.
- Dictate depends on a cloud-based speech service, so it’s important to have an internet connection that’s fast and reliable.
Excel
Cards View
Need an easier way to work with tables? Check out the Cards view.
- Open an Excel worksheet or workbook that contains tables.
- Select any cell in the table.
- Click the Cards View button in the bottom pane.
PowerPoint
Better ink to shape diagramming
Go from free-form ink to Office shapes, text, or a mathematical expression in a couple of strokes. Notice that you can now move objects after they’ve been drawn and connected without fear of the losing the connection.
- Draw or write in digital ink.
- Select your ink. You can either touch tap the ink directly or Tap Lasso Select and then drag to encircle the ink you want to convert.
- Tap the action button at the right edge of the encircled ink. Your ink is converted in place.
- If the conversion is unsatisfactory, or if you want to see other possible variations, tap the More Suggestions button to the right of the converted text.
The left-most option that pops up lets you revert to the ink you drew. The other options are variations of what you draw. Tap the one want, or press ESC to dismiss the pop-up window.
Outlook
Send it with style
Add a little pizzazz to your messages by applying some basic formatting. The new toolbar, conveniently located at the bottom of the Compose window, includes:
- Bold
- Italics
- Underline
- Bulleted lists
- Numbered lists
- Linking
- (3) Three font styles
Add optional attendees
Add people to your events as optional or required.
Delegate Inboxes
Delegate mailboxes allow you to give permissions to manage your mail to someone else in your organization, allowing you to accelerate your productivity through others.