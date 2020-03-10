Latest Microsoft Authenticator app update allows you to change account password and more

Microsoft has now released a new update for Microsoft Authenticator app in Apple App Store. This new update now allows you to change your password, update your security information, and view your recent account activity for your personal Microsoft accounts. Microsoft will bring support for Azure AD accounts in the coming months.

Microsoft has also redesigned the UX of how accounts are listed in the Microsoft Authenticator app. All your accounts can now be expanded into a fullscreen view for more convenient account management. You can download the latest update here from App Store. Microsoft will bring these features to Microsoft Authenticator Android app later this year.

The Microsoft Authenticator app helps you sign-in to your accounts if you use two-factor verification. Two-factor verification helps you to access your accounts more securely, especially while viewing sensitive information. Because passwords can be forgotten, stolen, or compromised, two-factor verification is an additional security step that helps protect your account by making it harder for other people to break in.

Source: Microsoft