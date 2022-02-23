Committing to its goal of helping users live a better and healthier life, Samsung recently announced the latest update for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. With this update, several new improvements are introduced to the series, which users from different walks of life can benefit from. For instance, cyclists and runners will appreciate the advanced interval training feature. General users who want to keep track of their overall health and wellness will enjoy the update’s new body composition insights and new sleep coaching program.

Users who enjoy personalizing their gadgets will also have more options with the Galaxy Watch4 series. Not only are there new and improved watch faces available, but there are several new stylish straps available as well. Janghyun Yoon, the Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics, said that the company is aware of “the growing needs of smartwatch users.” As such, this recent update is meant to guide you on your “unique wellness journeys.”

“We are excited to continue this effort as part of our wider initiative to redefine holistic wellness through expanded experiences and new innovations.”

Health Progress Insights

Galaxy Watch4 series users can better understand their health progress, thanks to the body composition update. Centr, a digital fitness program curated by none other than Chris Hemsworth, will be the one to provide body composition insights through Samsung Health. This feature’s goal is simple: it wants to help you change your health, fitness, and mindset for the better. Not only that, but you will also have full access to Centr for 30 days.

The new interval target feature also works wonders, whether you’re a runner or cyclist preparing for a race or you’re a regular person trying to live a more active lifestyle. With this feature, you can fully customize the distance, the number of sets, and the duration of your workout routine. Then, Galaxy Watch4 will do the rest: it can create a custom-made intensity training session for you comprised of a mix of high-intensity and low-intensity workouts. As the user, you can rest assured that every workout provided is targeted and impactful.

It doesn’t end there, either. Samsung plans on taking things a step further by partnering with other highly-acclaimed apps such as Strava and Adidas Running to help make exercising better and more enjoyable for its users.

Practice Better Sleeping Habits

The Galaxy Watch4 series already had excellent sleep tracking capabilities, but this recent update takes it up a notch with the new sleep coaching program. It’s time to say hello to better sleeping habits, as the feature can track your sleeping patterns. After completing two surveys about sleep, the sleep coaching program assigns you one animal symbol out of eight that accurately represents your sleep type. These sleep symbol animals include:

Unconcerned Lion;

Sensitive Hedgehog;

Nervous Penguin;

Sun Averse Mole;

Cautious Deer;

Easygoing Walrus;

Alligator on the Hunt; and

Exhausted Shark.

After assigning a sleep symbol animal, the program creates a four to five-week coaching session that helps guide users towards better sleep quality. This coaching program includes checklists, meditation guidance, sleep-related informational articles, mission, and regular reports.

The Galaxy Watch4 understands that being in a quiet and peaceful environment plays a significant role in waking up refreshed and revitalized. As such, the device automatically turns off any lights around your home or room enabled with Samsung SmartThings when it notices you’re on the verge of falling asleep to provide optimal sleeping conditions.

Monitor Your Heart Health

The Galaxy Watch4 can help you monitor your heart health by checking and measuring your blood pressure and electrocardiogram. And this has been made possible thanks to the combined efforts of the advanced BioActive Sensor technology and the Samsung Health Monitor app. Samsung initially introduced the Health Monitor app in 2020. Since then, it has significantly expanded its global reach, which is why the app is available in 43 global markets and will keep expanding.

Better Customization Options

One thing that many of us love and appreciate in our gadgets is the ability to customize or personalize them however we want. Well, the new Galaxy Watch4 update offers just that—you now have more customization options available with the new watch faces, allowing you to choose your preferred digital clock fonts and colors. Speaking of colors, Samsung is also offering new strap colors for the Galaxy Watch4, including cream and burgundy. There are also different types of bands available now, aside from the sport band, namely the new fabric band and link bracelet.

Better Compatibility With Android OS

Samsung and Google co-developed Wear OS™ Powered by Samsung back in 2021, which offered a better and more seamless connection between Android devices and apps through Google Play. Apps with easier access thanks to this include YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Pay. That’s why in an upcoming Galaxy Watch4 update, users can start streaming music on the smartwatch via YouTube Music using either Wi-Fi or LTE. This way, you no longer have to keep bringing your phone with you when you’re running or working out. Galaxy Watch4 will also introduce Google Assistant, offering convenience to users that only an advanced voice assistant can provide.