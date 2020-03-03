The Verge has posted the results of their second survey of attitudes towards US technology companies. The survey of 1,123 people, nationally representative of the US, was performed in December 2019, and shows Microsoft is a well-liked company, and also the most trusted with user data.

The above graph shows 9 out of 10 people have a favourable view of Microsoft, around the same as loved brands such as Netflix, YouTube, Google and Amazon. Apple is significantly less favourably viewed, though still positively viewed by 8/10, while Facebook is liked by 7/10 and Twitter 6/10.

Microsoft is not just well-liked, it is also trusted. In fact 75% of those surveyed trusted Microsoft with their data, significantly more than the 69% who trusted Google and the 41% who trusted Facebook.

Lastly, 97% of people had an either positive or neutral view of the company’s impact, which is once again better than Google, Amazon and Apple.

This number is significant, as the Verge reports that 56 percent said the government should break up tech companies if they control too much of the economy, and Microsoft appears to have avoided the cross-hairs of this scrutiny.

The results are quite interesting as over the last 5 years Microsoft has largely maintained a low profile when it comes to consumer services, suggesting being out of sight is probably a good way to keep people on your side.

The full results of the survey can be seen here.

