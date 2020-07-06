The developer of LA Noire VR has revealed that they are working on a AAA open world VR game for GTA developer Rockstar Games.

Developer Video Games Deluxe took to LinkedIn to reveal the news whilst looking for new employees in Senior Programmer, Engine Programmer, Designer and Animator positions at the studio.

“Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar,” reads the LinkedIn announcement. “2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project.”

Video Games Deluxe will be developing the new game alongside LA Noire’s original director, Brendan McNamara, who created the 2011 detective game back in 2011 with Team Bondi. McMamara is currently in a game director position at the company.

LA Noire VR: The Case Files was a successful re-format of the fantastic detective game on PC and PSVR. Alongside the release of the original game’s remastered version, the cult classic may have finally made its money back.