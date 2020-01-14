Kensington announces beautiful Surface Go Docking Station

Kensington has recently announced its SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station that offers a great dock and charge experience. Since this dock is designed based on Surface Connect technology, you can expect it to work seamlessly with Surface Go device. The SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station offers the following:

4 USB-A 3.1 ports (5V/0.9A), 1 USB-C 3.1 port for data synchronization (5V/3A), a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Power Delivery: Yes; docking and charging through Surface Connect Technology

Video Ports: 1 x HDMI v2.0, 1 x DisplayPort v1.2++

Maximum Resolution Supported: Single Monitor: 3840×[email protected] and Dual Monitors: 3840×[email protected]

Plug & Play: Plug & Play installation without the need for drivers or downloads

Enhanced air flow, heat dissipation and an integrated cradle pin designed to protect the Surface Connect cable.

Hinged design to angle the Surface Go in the perfect position, use the integrated Surface Pen magnet.

Warranty: 3 Years

Kensington’s SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station costs $349 and you can find more details about here.