Kaiser Permanente will use Microsoft Azure to improve digital experiences

Kaiser Permanente is one of America’s leading health care providers and it serves 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Today, Kaiser Permanente announced that it has partnered with Accenture and Microsoft to improve its cloud capabilities and deliver relevant digital experiences for its members and clinicians.

Kaiser Permanente will benefit from the well-established relationship between Microsoft and Accenture, as the two companies have been working closely together for more than two decades to help organizations lead transformation in their industries.

“This collaboration will help Kaiser Permanente better serve our members by providing our care teams with increased access to cloud-based services, which will enable them to deliver personalized digital experiences and make more data-informed decisions,” said Diane Comer, senior vice president, interim chief information officer, Kaiser Permanente.

“Kaiser Permanente’s bold move to the cloud at speed and scale builds on its decades-long history of innovation,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “By collaborating with Accenture and Microsoft to re-platform digital assets and further leverage insights and intelligence, Kaiser Permanente is empowering their clinicians and patients to customize care with more and better data.”

