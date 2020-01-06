JBL announces two new affordable truly wireless earbuds to take on Apple AirPods

At CES 2020, JBL today announced two new truly wireless earbuds to take on Apple AirPods. The JBL LIVE 300TWS is the premium earbuds with modern design while the JBL TUNE 220TWS is the cheapest one with AirPods-like design.

The JBL LIVE 300TWS delivers JBL’s Signature Sound. It has IPX5 water-resistance, a built-in dual microphone for calls and 20 hours of battery life along with a compact charging case. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. JBL is also introducing two new features. First, with the TalkThru feature, the sound is lowered, and speech is amplified with a touch of an earbud making it easy to chat with friends or listen to train announcements without removing the earbud. Second, the Ambient Aware mode allows you to hear background noise.

JBL LIVE 300TWS Features:

JBL Signature Sound

TalkThru and Ambient Aware sound control technologies

My JBL Headphones App for added personalization and ease to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa; find “My buds” feature, EQ customization and configure touch controls

Up to 6 hours of music playback in the buds, and an additional 14 hours in the charging case for 20 combined hours

IPX5 sweatproof and water-resistant

Hands-free stereo calls

Ergonomic fit and design

Type-C charging with 10-minute speed charging capabilities for 1 full hour of battery life

The JBL LIVE 300TWS will be available in Spring 2020 for $149.95 in four color options – Triple Black, Glacier White, Thunder Purple, and Petroleum Navy.

The JBL TUNE 220TWS delivers JBL Pure Bass Sound with its 12.5 mm driver and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These earbuds come with an ergonomic design for all day comfort and offer 19 hours of battery life with its matching charging case.

JBL TUNE 220TWS Features:

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Ergonomic fit earbuds

19 hours of combined playback time

Compact 16-hour charging case and Speed Charge capabilities

Premium material and metallic finish

Easily connect to devices’ native voice assistant like The Google Assistant or Siri

Hands-Free Stereo Calls

The JBL TUNE 220TWS will be available in six metallic finishes- Triple Black, Ocean Blue, Pure White, Sage Green, Dusty Pink, and Stone Gray. And it will be available starting early Spring 2020 for $99.95.

Source: Harman