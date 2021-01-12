It’s the first Patch Tuesday of 2021 and Microsoft has released fixes and improvements for all supported versions of Windows 10.

Here’s what’s new for your version of the OS.

Windows 10 version 20H2

For those on Windows 10 version 20H2, Microsoft is pushing out KB4598242, which takes the OS to build number 19042.746.

It comes with the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using external devices, such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

It brings the following fixes:

Addresses a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers. For more information, see Changes to scans, improved security for Windows devices.

Addresses a security bypass vulnerability that exists in the way the Printer Remote Procedure Call (RPC) binding handles authentication for the remote Winspool interface. For more information, see KB4599464.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Kernel, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

It also has the following known issues:

Symptom Workaround System and user certificates might be lost when updating a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10. Devices will only be impacted if they have already installed any Latest cumulative update (LCU) released September 16, 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released October 13, 2020 or later integrated. This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This might also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated. Note Devices using Windows Update for Business or that connect directly to Windows Update are not impacted. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the feature update, including the latest LCU, without any extra steps. If you have already encountered this issue on your device, you can mitigate it within the uninstall window by going back to your previous version of Windows using the instructions here. The uninstall window might be 10 or 30 days depending on the configuration of your environment and the version you’re updating to. You will then need to update to the later version of Windows 10 after the issue is resolved in your environment. Note Within the uninstall window, you can increase the number of days you have to go back to your previous version of Windows 10 by using the DISM command /Set-OSUninstallWindow. You must make this change before the default uninstall window has lapsed. For more information, see DISM operating system uninstall command-line options. We are working on a resolution and will provide updated bundles and refreshed media in the coming weeks. When using the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to enter Kanji characters in an app that automatically allows the input of Furigana characters, you might not get the correct Furigana characters. You might need to enter the Furigana characters manually. Note The affected apps are using the ImmGetCompositionString() function. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You can manually download it here or download it by Checking for Updates in Settings.

Windows 10 version 2004

For those on Windows 10 version 2004, Microsoft is pushing out KB4598242, which takes the OS to build number 19041.746.

It comes with the following highlights:

It brings the following fixes:

It also has the following known issues:

You can manually download it here or download it by Checking for Updates in Settings.

Windows 10 version 1909

For those on Windows 10 version 1909, Microsoft is pushing out KB4598229, which takes the OS to Build 18363.1316.

It has the following highlights:

Updates to improve security when using external devices, such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

It brings the following fixes:

Addresses a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers. For more information, see Changes to scans, improved security for Windows devices.

Addresses a security bypass vulnerability that exists in the way the Printer Remote Procedure Call (RPC) binding handles authentication for the remote Winspool interface. For more information, see KB4599464.

Addresses an issue that might damage the file system of some devices and prevent them from starting up after running chkdsk /f.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Kernel, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

It also has the following known issues:

Symptom Workaround System and user certificates might be lost when updating a device from Windows 10, version 1809 or later to a later version of Windows 10. Devices will only be impacted if they have already installed any Latest cumulative update (LCU) released September 16, 2020 or later and then proceed to update to a later version of Windows 10 from media or an installation source which does not have an LCU released October 13, 2020 or later integrated. This primarily happens when managed devices are updated using outdated bundles or media through an update management tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This might also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated. Note Devices using Windows Update for Business or that connect directly to Windows Update are not impacted. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the feature update, including the latest LCU, without any extra steps. If you have already encountered this issue on your device, you can mitigate it within the uninstall window by going back to your previous version of Windows using the instructions here. The uninstall window might be 10 or 30 days depending on the configuration of your environment and the version you’re updating to. You will then need to update to the later version of Windows 10 after the issue is resolved in your environment. Note Within the uninstall window, you can increase the number of days you have to go back to your previous version of Windows 10 by using the DISM command /Set-OSUninstallWindow. You must make this change before the default uninstall window has lapsed. For more information, see DISM operating system uninstall command-line options. We are working on a resolution and will provide updated bundles and refreshed media in the coming weeks.

You can manually download it here, or download it by Checking for Updates in Settings.

via Neowin