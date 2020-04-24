Update: 2K Games has announced that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled after the disappointingly broken entry last year.

Announced during an investor’s call, WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick revealed the official cancellation of the expected annual wrestling game.

“There’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” Riddick said. That’s also all be said, no more details. Zilch.

Original Story: After the awful reception of last year’s WWE 2K20, publisher 2K Games has reportedly cancelled this year’s follow up: WWE 2K21.

Revealed by previous writer for WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania modes in older games, Justin Leeper, there will not be a WWE game this year.

“I have heard from reliable sources and I truly believe that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled,” Leeper said on his YouTube channel. “There will be no game this year.” (via Ringside News)

2K Games has yet to announce whether or not WWE 2K21 will be cancelled or not, but considering the last entry in the series, a year’s delay is probably for the best.

Back when WWE 2K20 released, fans were so upset with the title’s buggy nature that PlayStation offered a full refund for the title.

Back when we reviewed the title, we said it was “a technical trainwreck that still has soul”. With the huge developmental issues that surrounded the title, it was obvious the team behind it still cared.

We said the following: “It’s clear that WWE 2K20 needs a lot more time in the oven. The departure of Yukes has clearly had an effect on the series’ annual development, an effect that publisher 2K should have realised and accounted for. Even with the countless bugs and crashes, there’s still a soul here that’s hard to extinguish and for all its faults, at least we know the bigger company is to blame.”