From what we’ve seen in the announcement, the latest iPhone 13 could be 2021’s best flagship phone. And while none of us have spent time with the latest iPhones, iPhone 13 seems to have fixed a lot of complaints that the users have with the previous generations, one of the complaints being a giant notch.

The good news is the notch is 20% smaller in the iPhone 13, and the bad news is users won’t be able to take the advantage of a smaller notch fully. While the smaller notch in iPhone 13 would mean a little bit of extra usable screen, the battery percentage icon is unlikely to make a return to the latest iPhone. According to the iPhone 13 simulator embedded within Xcode, the latest iPhone lineup doesn’t show the battery percentage despite the fact that there is enough space.

The fact that the Xcode 13 doesn’t have the battery percentage icon isn’t a huge deal-breaker for potential buyers, but it’s one of the assumed features in pretty much all Android phones. On the bright side, however, the lack of battery percentage icon in the simulator doesn’t rule out the possibility of Apple adding the option within Settings in future updates.

In retrospect, Apple included the battery percentage icon in the status bar with an option to turn it off. If iPhone 13 manages to get the percentage icon back sometime in the future, there will likely be an option to turn it off as well, much like older iPhones.

Both iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will start shipping from September 24. And we’ll have more clarity on whether the latest iPhones have the potential to come out on top once again. Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts about the latest iPhones down in the comments.

via Apple Software Updates; Macrumors