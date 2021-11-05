Office Mobile

Bookmark pages in PDFs

In large PDFs, you often want to bookmark an important page so you can easily return to it later. To do so, open a PDF and tap the Bookmark option in the bottom menu pane.

Rotate your PDFs

A common frustration when working with PDFs is having pages in the wrong orientation. We’ve now made it very easy to quickly fix this issue. To rotate a PDF page to the correct orientation, expand the bottom menu pane and then select the Rotate option from the submenu.

Fetch media files back from OneDrive

Want to bring all your scanned documents previously uploaded to OneDrive to a new device in Office Mobile? When you first sign in on your new device, this feature will discover the scanned files associated with that account and bring them to your Media section—so you can access them at any time from within Office Mobile.

PowerPoint

Move and sort slides on iPad

The popular Slide Sorter view you love on the desktop is now available in PowerPoint for iPad. See all your slides at a glance, and easily drag and drop slides to reorder them in this view. To switch to this view, select the View tab and tap the Slide Sorter icon.