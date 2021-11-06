It seems Intel’s new little.Big processor technology in their 12th Gen Alder Lake processors is not sitting well with the DRM system used by a large number of games.

The company has published a list of games where the processors trigger the Denuvo DRM system in the games and prevent them from running. This is due to the DRM systems believing the e-Cores (efficiency cores) are another system.

The games affected include:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Anthem

Bravely Default 2

Fishing Sim World

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager Touch 2019

Football Manager 2020

Football Manager Touch 2020

Legend of Mana

Mortal Kombat 11

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2

Warhammer IAssassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Far Cry Primal

Fernbus Simulator

For Honor

Lost in Random

Madden 22

Maneater

Need for Speed – Hot Pursuit Remastered

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Tourist Bus Simulator

Maneater Ace Combat 7

Assassins Creed Odyssey

Assassins Creed Origins

Code Vein

eFootball 2021

F1 2019

Far Cry New Dawn

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager Touch 2021

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange 2

Madden 21

Monopoly Plus

Need For Speed Heat

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shinobi Striker

Soulcalibur VI

Starlink

Team Sonic Racing

Total War Saga – Three Kingdoms

Train Sim World

Train Sim World 2

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Intel says a fix is coming via Windows Update in mid-November (presumably Patch Tuesday next week) and the company is also working with developers to help address the issue.

In the meantime a workaround is to disable to e-Cores using Legacy Game Compatibility Mode as per these instructions below:

Power-up system and enter system BIOS setup. Enable switch Legacy Game Compatibility Mode to ON (one-time only) in BIOS. Save BIOS setup changes and exit. Boot to OS. Toggle Keyboard Scroll Lock key ON. Launch affected game title. Toggle Keyboard Scroll Lock key OFF after ending game title.

via gHacks