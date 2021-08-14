Intel has released new Wireless and GPU drivers which includes optimizations for Windows 11.

The GPU drivers were released on the 11th of August and besides bringing explicit support for Windows 11, has the following changelog:

This update fixes crashing problems observed in games like Doom Eternal, Chivalry II, Scarlet Nexus, Total War: Warhammer II, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher 3, and as well as back screen when playing the Warframe in DX11.

Intel has fixed an issue that prevents the operating system’s dual boot menu from working.

A bug that causes screen flickering in Microsoft Edge has been fixed.

The updated Wireless drivers (WIFI and Bluetooth) were released today, the 14th of August 2021 and also brings support for Windows 11, with the following changelog:

Support for Windows 11

A bug where LG Television fails to connect to Miracast when using Intel’s Wi-Fi has been fixed

Audio quality of Microsoft Teams when you attend the calls using a Bluetooth headset is improved.

Bluetooth mouse movement should now be smoother.

The Wi-Fi driver update is available for the following wireless adapters:

22.70.0.6 for AX210/AX201/AX200/9560/9260/9462/9461.

20.70.25.2 for 8265/8260.

19.51.37.2 for 7265(Rev. D)/3165/3168.

The Bluetooth driver update is available for the following wireless adapters:

Driver version 22.70.2.1 – AX210, AX201, AX200, 9560, 9462, 9461

Driver version 22.70.0.3 – 9260, 8260, 18260, 8265, 18265

Driver version 20.100.10.3 – 3168, 3165, 7265, 17265

The optimised drivers can be downloaded using Intel’s Update Assistant Tool.

