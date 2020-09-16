Intel has released a new update for its DCH graphics drivers on Windows 10. The latest update brings support for Halo 3: ODST and PES 2021 and bumps the drivers to v27.20.100.8681. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:
Get back on the pitch with eFootball PES 2021 Season update and return to familiar ground and uncover the motivations behind the Covenant’s invasion of New Mombasa in Halo 3: ODST on Iris Plus graphics or better.
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
- Minor graphics anomalies observed in Total War Three Kingdoms (DX11) on 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12) on 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics.
- Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in PGA Tour 2K21, Battlefield V (DX12), Rage 2 (Vulkan), Star Wars
Battlefront 2 (DX12), Control (DX12).
If you’re using Intel graphics then you can download the new driver update from the company’s website.
