Intel has released a new update for its DCH graphics drivers on Windows 10. The latest update brings support for Halo 3: ODST and PES 2021 and bumps the drivers to v27.20.100.8681. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Get back on the pitch with eFootball PES 2021 Season update and return to familiar ground and uncover the motivations behind the Covenant’s invasion of New Mombasa in Halo 3: ODST on Iris Plus graphics or better.

KEY ISSUES FIXED:

Minor graphics anomalies observed in Total War Three Kingdoms (DX11) on 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12) on 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics.

Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in PGA Tour 2K21, Battlefield V (DX12), Rage 2 (Vulkan), Star Wars

Battlefront 2 (DX12), Control (DX12).

If you’re using Intel graphics then you can download the new driver update from the company’s website.