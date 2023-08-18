Intel Arc graphics DX11 performance boost and new PresentMon tool are finally here

Intel just today announced a performance boost for DirectX 11 (DX11) games on its Arc graphics cards. The new driver, which is available now, delivers an average of 19% higher frame rates and 20% smoother frame delivery in a set of popular DX11 games, including Overwatch 2, DOTA 2, and Apex Legends.

Speaking in a blog post, the company says that the Intel Arc graphics DX11 performance boost is the result of a number of optimizations that Intel has made to its Arc drivers. These optimizations include improved scheduling, shader management, and memory usage.

#IntelArc Graphics keeps getting better, and we have some exciting news to share: ?DX11 Performance Boosted

??Measuring System Performance with GPU Busy

???Intel PresentMon Beta Tool – Get it today! Go here for the latest Intel Arc Graphics update. https://t.co/zZRHub1FOP pic.twitter.com/j51RxJoypd — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) August 18, 2023

In addition to the performance boost, Intel also released the first beta version of PresentMon. If you’re not familiar, it is a graphics performance analysis tool that can be used to measure and evaluate the performance of Arc graphics cards.

The tool includes a number of features, such as an overlay that can be used to display performance metrics in real time, and a data capture feature that can be used to collect data for post-game analysis.

Besides, it also includes support for all Arc graphics card, DX9/11/12, and Vulkan.

The new driver and PresentMon tool are available now for download from the Intel website.