Intel Arc graphics DX11 performance boost and new PresentMon tool are finally here

by Rafly Pratama
August 18, 2023

Intel just today announced a performance boost for DirectX 11 (DX11) games on its Arc graphics cards. The new driver, which is available now, delivers an average of 19% higher frame rates and 20% smoother frame delivery in a set of popular DX11 games, including Overwatch 2, DOTA 2, and Apex Legends.

YouTube player

Speaking in a blog post, the company says that the Intel Arc graphics DX11 performance boost is the result of a number of optimizations that Intel has made to its Arc drivers. These optimizations include improved scheduling, shader management, and memory usage.

In addition to the performance boost, Intel also released the first beta version of PresentMon. If you’re not familiar, it is a graphics performance analysis tool that can be used to measure and evaluate the performance of Arc graphics cards. 

The tool includes a number of features, such as an overlay that can be used to display performance metrics in real time, and a data capture feature that can be used to collect data for post-game analysis.

Besides, it also includes support for all Arc graphics card, DX9/11/12, and Vulkan.

The new driver and PresentMon tool are available now for download from the Intel website.

 Previous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked

{"email":"Email address invalid","url":"Website address invalid","required":"Required field missing"}