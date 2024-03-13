Instagram's Threads app now available for download on Windows PCs

Threads, the popular text-focused companion app to Instagram, has officially launched a Windows app. The app offers a focused messaging experience for Instagram users, allowing them to connect with close friends, favorite creators, and build communities around shared interests.

Threads app for Windows features:

Seamless Instagram Integration: Users can easily link their Instagram accounts and automatically follow existing connections.

Users can easily link their Instagram accounts and automatically follow existing connections. Focused Conversations: Threads prioritizes in-depth text-based discussions on topics users care about.

Threads prioritizes in-depth text-based discussions on topics users care about. Community Building: Discover and connect with like-minded individuals based on interests, and grow an organic following.

Discover and connect with like-minded individuals based on interests, and grow an organic following. User Control: Customize privacy settings for content visibility, replies, and mentions.

Customize privacy settings for content visibility, replies, and mentions. Trend Watch: Stay ahead of the curve on the latest trends, events, product releases, and discussions across pop culture and entertainment.

The Threads app is now available for download on the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and 11 devices.

Also, Threads has plans to expand its reach through potential integration with open, interoperable social networks. This move could dramatically extend the app’s potential audience and influence.