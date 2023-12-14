Instagram tightens security belt: end-to-end encryption and chat history privacy might come out soon

Instagram is implementing significant changes to its messaging features, focusing on enhanced security and user control over chat history. The update, currently in development, introduces end-to-end encryption and provides three options for accessing chat history across devices.

First things first, let’s talk privacy. Messages and calls will be encrypted with a unique code accessible only to the sender and recipient. This additional layer of protection ensures privacy and confidentiality, preventing unauthorized access to communication content.

But what about that precious chat history you’ve accumulated over time? Instagram, which is replanning its interface on tablets, offers three options to keep your conversations accessible even when you switch devices.

6-digit PIN: Users can create a PIN to access their chat history on any phone or computer, offering flexibility and portability. Google Drive Key (Android only): For Android users, storing a key in Google Drive enables automatic chat history access on any Android device linked to the account. Single Device Access: This option restricts chat history to the current device, offering simplicity but limiting accessibility if switching devices.

The screenshots also show some additional features:

Users will have a short window to correct typos or clarify their thoughts after sending a message.

Chats can automatically vanish after 24 hours, providing a new level of ephemeral communication.

Users can control who sees if they have read a message, adding an element of privacy to interactions.

The specific rollout date for these features is yet to be announced, but Instagram is expected to provide updates as development progresses.