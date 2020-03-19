Instagram is testing a new kind of direct messaging mode which should allow for even more private messaging between participants.

As discovered by Jane Wong, any messages sent during the mode would disappear forever when the mode is left.

Instagram is working on “? mode” where messages disappear It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020

The feature is in principle very similar to incognito mode in your web browser.

Instagram Comms confirmed the feature is currently in internal development and not for outside testing yet.