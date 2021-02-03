After months of testing, Amazon has brought their IMDB.tv service to the Xbox Series X and S and also the Xbox One.

The app delivers free movies and tv episodes to console users in the US.

The description reads:

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of Hollywood movies and TV shows available anytime. You can watch the biggest blockbuster movies. Binge popular TV shows like Mad Men, Chicago Fire and Lost. Stream exciting IMDb TV Originals like Alex Rider. Plus, IMDb TV updates its library constantly, so come back to discover new hit movies and shows each month. There’s content for everyone including comedy, family, romance, thriller, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more. We’re redefining free entertainment by offering thousands of premium video titles at no cost to you. No paid subscription necessary. Install the free App on your Xbox and enjoy the entertainment. IMDb TV: Always entertaining. Always Free.

Gallery

Unfortunately, it does not appear that the app will be available for Windows 10, but console users can look forward to a rather large selection of titles, which can also be viewed at the IMDB.tv website.

The app can be seen in the Store here.

IMDb TV Developer: ‪Amazon Development Centre (London) Ltd‬ Price: Code needed

via ALumia