Images and pricing of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra leaked, confirms 100X zoom camera

The official renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra device got leaked online. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most premium device in the Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone will feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate support. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. The telephoto camera will offer 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom (will be marketed as Space Zoom). The rear cameras of Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to record 8K videos, while the front camera will record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in three colors: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will start at EUR 1,349 while the 512GB variant will cost EUR 1,549.

Check out the full specs of Samsung Galaxy S20 series below:

Source: 91mobiles