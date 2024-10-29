iHeart Downloader: 5 Powerful Tools To Get The Job Done Fast
Looking for the best iHeart downloader so you can listen to your favorite podcasts on the go? Then you’re in the right place! I tested over 25 different options to choose the most efficient ones for you.
Below are the results of my research. Check them out, and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments!
Best iHeart Downloader
1. YT Saver
YT Saver is my top pick whenever I want to download podcasts from iHeart and listen to them offline. This powerful app works on Windows, Mac, and Android devices.
I pasted the iHeart podcast link into the app. As soon as I did, it started the Analyzing process. It only took a few seconds.
The entire activity took about 20 seconds, and we’re talking about a podcast that’s 1.5 hours in length. I thought the download speeds were very fast!
YT Saver will move the task to the Downloaded tab as soon as the process is completed. Clicking the Play button will automatically start playing the file.
My Windows 11 PC opened this MP4 file in Windows Media Player. You can also choose your preferred software!
Pros:
- It has an intuitive user interface and easy access to all options
- All options are well-defined and clear in their purpose
- It can download files in 4K and 8K quality
- It has a built-in browser for in-app web exploring
- Offers video-to-video and video-to-audio conversion
- Fast download speeds
- It can grab content from thousands of websites
Cons:
- The free trial is limited to two downloads
- The Converter feature works a bit slow at times
2. WinXVideo AI
WinXVideo AI is the second contender for the best iHeart downloader. It offers powerful, fast, and easy-to-use features. It can also use AI to transform SD content into HD.
Paste the target link and click the blue Analyze button to begin the process.
The analysis only took about 20 seconds, and after that, I was presented with the menu below. In this case, there weren’t any other options with different format settings.
Clicking the blue Download Selected Videos button will start the process. This hour-long podcast was on my HDD in about 1.5 minutes.
Pros:
- Fast download speeds
- It can grab content from various platforms
- It supports various formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, etc.
- Uses GPU acceleration for fast processing
- The user interface is clear and easy to use
- It can convert batch files with increased efficiency
- You can customize the output
Cons:
- Some users find the software expensive
- You’ll need a high-quality input for 4K results
- It only has basic video editing capabilities
3. VideoProc Converter AI
VideoProc Converter AI is another great iHeart downloader that offers a few AI-powered features as an extra. You can edit videos or extract audio tracks from them.
You can start by pasting the download link within the software. Then, you should click Analyze and wait for the process to complete. It should only take a couple of seconds to finish.
Click Download to start the process or customize your options (whenever available).
Pros:
- It can deal with a wide range of formats
- It uses GPU acceleration for faster processing and downloads
- The interface is straightforward and offers fast access to options
- It can process batch files simultaneously
- The AI tools can help you create slow-motion videos
- It uses Advanced Noise Reduction to improve image quality
Cons:
- It has only some basic editing capabilities
- There’s a slight learning curve for new users
- It only has limited Mac support
4. Aqua Clip
Although not as capable as the previous apps, Aqua Clip still performs well and can easily download from iHeart Radio. The software is versatile and can grab content from over 1000 websites.
The first step is to paste the link within the app. Press Enter on your keyboard as soon as you do, or click the magnifier symbol next to the address bar.
The software will analyze the links and automatically show you any downloadable content.
Once you click the Download button, you can choose which version of the podcast you want to get. Select the 320k MP3 for the best quality.
Pros:
- It can download content from a wide range of websites
- It has batch-downloading capabilities
- It includes a built-in video player
- Ensures cross-platform compatibility with Windows and Mac
- Fast processing speeds
Cons:
- The free trial only allows you to perform three downloads per day
- To access all its features, you must buy a subscription
- The Mac AI features are minimal
- The software can be confusing at times
- Some occasional parsing issues
5. PasteDownload
PasteDownload is the only option from this list without an elaborate UI, but it works great if you don’t mind a few ads.
I pasted my link within the website’s address bar and the platform started analyzing it.
Once it’s done, use the purple Download button, not the Blue one (which was blurred when I took the screenshot), as it is an ad.
A new tab will open, and the podcast will start playing. To grab the content, click the three dots next to the volume.
Then click Download, and choose where to store the file on your local HDD.
After it’s done, you can play it normally on your device.
Pros:
- Easily accessible as it is an online tool
- No download is required
- No installation needed
Cons:
- Filled with ads and pop-ups (even with an ad blocker)
- Slower download speeds
- No customization options
- Confusing for beginners
- Risks of getting infected with malware
- It often fails to grab content
How To Download From iHeart?
Here’s how to use YT Saver to get your podcasts:
- Download, install, and open YT Saver.
- Open the iHeart Radio webpage from which you want to grab content.
- Copy the link, paste it within YT Saver, and wait for it to download.
- Click the Downloaded tab to see your video.
- Click the Play button to view the video locally or the folder option to open the download location.
Is It Legal To Download From iHeart?
Based on the information from its Terms of Use, it’s illegal to download content from iHeart without proper authorization.
- The terms state that the site and its services are provided for personal, non-commercial use only, and users must comply.
- Unauthorized downloading or distribution of content would violate these terms and could result in termination of access or legal action.
Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.
We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.
By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.
Once you find the right iHeart downloader, you’ll gain access to countless hours of podcasts on hundreds of different topics. It’s a great source of information.
Try out these tools, download your favorite podcasts, and let us know which worked best for you! You can do so in the comments section below.
