iHeart Downloader: 5 Powerful Tools To Get The Job Done Fast

Looking for the best iHeart downloader so you can listen to your favorite podcasts on the go? Then you’re in the right place! I tested over 25 different options to choose the most efficient ones for you.

Below are the results of my research. Check them out, and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments!

Best iHeart Downloader

YT Saver is my top pick whenever I want to download podcasts from iHeart and listen to them offline. This powerful app works on Windows, Mac, and Android devices.

I pasted the iHeart podcast link into the app. As soon as I did, it started the Analyzing process. It only took a few seconds.

The entire activity took about 20 seconds, and we’re talking about a podcast that’s 1.5 hours in length. I thought the download speeds were very fast!

YT Saver will move the task to the Downloaded tab as soon as the process is completed. Clicking the Play button will automatically start playing the file.

My Windows 11 PC opened this MP4 file in Windows Media Player. You can also choose your preferred software!

Pros:

It has an intuitive user interface and easy access to all options

All options are well-defined and clear in their purpose

It can download files in 4K and 8K quality

It has a built-in browser for in-app web exploring

Offers video-to-video and video-to-audio conversion

Fast download speeds

It can grab content from thousands of websites

Cons:

The free trial is limited to two downloads

The Converter feature works a bit slow at times

Get YT Saver

WinXVideo AI is the second contender for the best iHeart downloader. It offers powerful, fast, and easy-to-use features. It can also use AI to transform SD content into HD.

Paste the target link and click the blue Analyze button to begin the process.

The analysis only took about 20 seconds, and after that, I was presented with the menu below. In this case, there weren’t any other options with different format settings.

Clicking the blue Download Selected Videos button will start the process. This hour-long podcast was on my HDD in about 1.5 minutes.

Pros:

Fast download speeds

It can grab content from various platforms

It supports various formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, etc.

Uses GPU acceleration for fast processing

The user interface is clear and easy to use

It can convert batch files with increased efficiency

You can customize the output

Cons:

Some users find the software expensive

You’ll need a high-quality input for 4K results

It only has basic video editing capabilities

Get WinXVideo AI

VideoProc Converter AI is another great iHeart downloader that offers a few AI-powered features as an extra. You can edit videos or extract audio tracks from them.

You can start by pasting the download link within the software. Then, you should click Analyze and wait for the process to complete. It should only take a couple of seconds to finish.

Click Download to start the process or customize your options (whenever available).

Pros:

It can deal with a wide range of formats

It uses GPU acceleration for faster processing and downloads

The interface is straightforward and offers fast access to options

It can process batch files simultaneously

The AI tools can help you create slow-motion videos

It uses Advanced Noise Reduction to improve image quality

Cons:

It has only some basic editing capabilities

There’s a slight learning curve for new users

It only has limited Mac support

Get VideoProc Converter AI

Although not as capable as the previous apps, Aqua Clip still performs well and can easily download from iHeart Radio. The software is versatile and can grab content from over 1000 websites.

The first step is to paste the link within the app. Press Enter on your keyboard as soon as you do, or click the magnifier symbol next to the address bar.

The software will analyze the links and automatically show you any downloadable content.

Once you click the Download button, you can choose which version of the podcast you want to get. Select the 320k MP3 for the best quality.

Pros:

It can download content from a wide range of websites

It has batch-downloading capabilities

It includes a built-in video player

Ensures cross-platform compatibility with Windows and Mac

Fast processing speeds

Cons:

The free trial only allows you to perform three downloads per day

To access all its features, you must buy a subscription

The Mac AI features are minimal

The software can be confusing at times

Some occasional parsing issues

Get Aqua Clip

PasteDownload is the only option from this list without an elaborate UI, but it works great if you don’t mind a few ads.

I pasted my link within the website’s address bar and the platform started analyzing it.

Once it’s done, use the purple Download button, not the Blue one (which was blurred when I took the screenshot), as it is an ad.

A new tab will open, and the podcast will start playing. To grab the content, click the three dots next to the volume.

Then click Download, and choose where to store the file on your local HDD.

After it’s done, you can play it normally on your device.

Pros:

Easily accessible as it is an online tool

No download is required

No installation needed

Cons:

Filled with ads and pop-ups (even with an ad blocker)

Slower download speeds

No customization options

Confusing for beginners

Risks of getting infected with malware

It often fails to grab content

Try PasteDownload

How To Download From iHeart?

Here’s how to use YT Saver to get your podcasts:

Download, install, and open YT Saver. Open the iHeart Radio webpage from which you want to grab content. Copy the link, paste it within YT Saver, and wait for it to download. Click the Downloaded tab to see your video. Click the Play button to view the video locally or the folder option to open the download location.

Is It Legal To Download From iHeart?

Based on the information from its Terms of Use, it’s illegal to download content from iHeart without proper authorization.

The terms state that the site and its services are provided for personal, non-commercial use only, and users must comply.

Unauthorized downloading or distribution of content would violate these terms and could result in termination of access or legal action.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Once you find the right iHeart downloader, you’ll gain access to countless hours of podcasts on hundreds of different topics. It’s a great source of information.

Try out these tools, download your favorite podcasts, and let us know which worked best for you! You can do so in the comments section below.