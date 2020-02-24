Huawei announces updated MateBook X Pro with 10th gen Intel Core processors and a new green color option

Last year at MWC 2019, Huawei announced the updated Matebook X Pro laptop with improved specs and more. Today, Huawei announced the 2020 edition of the same laptop. The new MateBook X Pro has the same design as its predecessor and it is 14.6mm thick and, weighs just 1.33kg. In addition to the “Space grey” and “Mystic silver” color options, you can now get this laptop in a new green color variant. Other major change in this year’s model is the processors. Huawei has upgraded to 10th gen Intel processors for improved performance and battery life.

Like last year’s model, the MateBook X Pro 2020 edition features a touch screen display with 3000 x 2000 resolution and 100% sRGB for immersive viewing experience. The optional NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Discrete Graphics in this laptop will deliver better graphics than integrated graphics found in most of the similar laptops.

Huawei has included Fingerprint Power Button 2.0 for easy and fast sign-in process. HUAWEI Share 3.0 OneHop software now allows you to transfer images, videos and documents directly to another device with single tap. The quad speakers powered by the Dolby Atmos Sound will offer great audio experience. The 65W charger that is included in the package can charge the laptop to last up to 3 hours in just 15 minutes.

This new improved MateBook X Pro is expected to be available in April starting at 1499 Euros. Huawei today also announced updated MateBook D series laptops with 10th gen Intel processors for improved performance and efficiency.