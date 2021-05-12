HTC VIVE has launched two new VR headsets formally at its VIVECON 2021 event – HTC’s global VR conference which took place today.

The first headset, the HTC VIVE Pro 2 is a more consumer-focused head-mounted display- providing a PC VR experience that is sharp, precise, and immersive. The second headset is the HTC VIVE Focus 3 – a business model that is powerful and versatile. This business headset is an all in one device.

Both headsets feature 5K resolution and a 120-degree field of view.

“At VIVECON we redefined premium VR for both businesses and consumers, with stunning 5K resolution and 120 degree field of view setting a new benchmark for PC VR and All-in-One headsets. VIVE Pro 2 delivers an amazing immersive experience, with beautifully fluid visuals, comfort, and precise tracking, for when every pixel and polygon counts,” said Graham Wheeler, HTC VIVE EMEA General Manager. “VIVE Focus 3 heralds a new era of business VR – crafted for stunning visuals while also being durable and lightweight, with superior comfort and ease of use. ”

VIVE Pro 2

#A 5K resolution display delivers 2.5K to each eye, coupled with a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate, and fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels, for crystal clear and super smooth animations. The field of view increases to 120 degrees thanks to VIVE Pro 2’s new bespoke dual stacked-lens design. These advances mean minimal motion blur and the ‘screen door effect’ is virtually eliminated, giving people a more natural and immersive experience.

HTC VIVE also worked closely with NVIDIA and AMD to optimise Display Stream Compression, for the first time in a VR headset. Display Stream Compression ensures maximum visual quality and is also backwards compatible with DisplayPort 1.2, so even graphics cards which supported VIVE Pro will see a benefit with VIVE Pro 2.

VIVE Pro 2 has fine-adjustable inter-pupillary distance (IPD), evenly distributed weight balance, adjustable head strap, and a quick-adjustable sizing dial. VIVE Pro 2 has 3D spatial sound with Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones, and supports third party headphones.

All VIVE SteamVR ecosystem accessories will work with VIVE Pro 2 – VIVE Trackers of any generation, the new VIVE Facial Tracker, and more. VIVE Pro 2 will slot into an existing SteamVR setup – whether it’s Base Station 1.0 or Base Station 2.0, older VIVE controllers, or even controllers and gloves like Valve’s Index ‘knuckle’ controllers.

VIVE Focus 3

VIVE Focus 3 delivers superior comfort, with a new strap design, balanced weight distribution, and an intelligently designed curved battery pack which is swappable. VIVE Focus 3’s battery pack can be changed in seconds, allowing you to keep going on a non-stop day. Quick charge gives you 50% battery from just 30 minutes of charging, and an L.E.D indicator lets you know how much power you have left.

The VIVE Focus 3 also features a quick-release button and easily removable magnetic front and rear face gaskets – so it’s quick and effortless to swap in replacements or clean them – especially important on days when there are lots of different users.

The VIVE Focus 3 is powered by the premium-quality Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform and offers twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to its predecessor1 which powers the original VIVE Focus.

VIVE Business

HTC also announcing the launch of VIVE Business: a range of new tools designed specifically for businesses of all sizes.

“Our new VIVE Business solutions make it easier than ever for an organisation to use VR, so whether it’s a small start-up or a multinational, everyone can benefit from the transformative potential of VR,” said Wheeler.

VIVE Business is a complete suite of software and services, making deployment, maintenance, remote support, training needs, and much easier.

The VIVE Business Management Device platform is a simple and intuitive MDM and is ISO certified, allowing IT to quickly and easily see the status of each VIVE Focus 3 on the network, remotely install new business apps, update software, and more. VIVE Focus 3 is designed to work with Android Enterprise MDM, so it can also slot into pre-existing MDM solutions already active in your environment.

The VIVE Business AppStore is a curated collection of apps and tools, covering diverse areas like training, communication, visualisation, and more. It’s simple to pick an app off-the-shelf, or even get in touch with the creator to tailor it for specific needs.

VIVE Business Training is perfect to support training sessions of any size. The training leader can observe the progress of each trainee, via an Android device, highlighting the next steps needed and talking the trainee through it, even in a class size of hundreds. VIVE Business Streaming supports connecting VIVE Focus 3 to a PC via a cable, with fully wireless streaming support coming in the future. VIVE Business will see new tools and features added in the future, delivering a continuously updated powerful suite of business solutions.

Organisations can choose to take up VIVE Business services, or they can simply pay a one-off cost for VIVE Focus 3 and integrate it into their existing setup, with no recurring fees and the ability to use their hardware as they choose to.

Availability

The VIVE Pro 2 is available to pre-order from the 11th May, with an on sale date of the 4th of June. For upgraders, VIVE Pro 2 in the headset-only version is available for pre-order from 6pm BST on 11 May. As a special thank you for loyal users, VIVE is running a special promotion during the pre-order period, offering a discount for those who want to upgrade – making VIVE Pro 2 headset available for £659 / $749 / €739.

The full-kit VIVE Pro 2, which includes Base Station 2.0 and VIVE Controllers, is available from 4 August, for £1299 / $1399 / €1399Read more about the VIVE Pro 2 here: vive.com/vive-pro2.

The VIVE Focus 3 will be on sale 24 June 2021, for £1060 / $1300 / €1180 (includes 24 month VIVE Business Warranty and Services, excludes VAT). Read more about the VIVE Focus 3 here: