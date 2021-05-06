HP takes on Apple iMac with the new EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One PC

HP today announced the new EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One (AiO) targeting hybrid work customers. The new EliteOne 800 G8 AiO is available in two display sizes: 23.8-inch or 27-inch. This PC is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor and features an integrated pop-up camera. To make it more suitable for meetings, HP has included several new features. You can read about them below.

See clearly and look their best. Making a personal connection in a virtual world starts with eye contact. The optional dual-facing 5MP camera ensures users are seen clearly. Intelligent face tracking follows and actively frames user movement so they can break free from their desk, move around, and stretch during virtual calls. Not only does the camera follow the user, but with a wider field of view with the popup webcam, users can look their best with a more flattering angle while giving them more room to roam during their calls. When it comes to lighting, auto scene detection automatically adjusts for optimal video, ensuring users look great any time of day.

Making a personal connection in a virtual world starts with eye contact. The optional dual-facing 5MP camera ensures users are seen clearly. Intelligent face tracking follows and actively frames user movement so they can break free from their desk, move around, and stretch during virtual calls. Not only does the camera follow the user, but with a wider field of view with the popup webcam, users can look their best with a more flattering angle while giving them more room to roam during their calls. When it comes to lighting, auto scene detection automatically adjusts for optimal video, ensuring users look great any time of day. Hear clearly and sound their best. Minimize potential background sounds with premium audio features. AI-based noise reduction filters not only outbound noise, but inbound noise as well. This is the first HP PC with this enhanced experience and can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically adjusts the volume on voice to maintain consistent volume whether near or far from the microphone. HP Sound Calibration tunes audio for an immersive sound experience and HP Dynamic Audio uses AI-based technology to tune audio to speech, music, and movies while suppressing background noise.

Minimize potential background sounds with premium audio features. AI-based noise reduction filters not only outbound noise, but inbound noise as well. This is the first HP PC with this enhanced experience and can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically adjusts the volume on voice to maintain consistent volume whether near or far from the microphone. HP Sound Calibration tunes audio for an immersive sound experience and HP Dynamic Audio uses AI-based technology to tune audio to speech, music, and movies while suppressing background noise. Work and be at their best. Users can optimize how they work in shared spaces. HP Run Quiet Design finely tunes the fans to keep systems running quiet and cool, minimizing distractions for users and those around them. HP Modern Standby delivers a ready-to-work experience by downloading emails, receiving network events, and making other important updates while the PC is asleep and connected to a network. Additionally, HP Presence Aware helps keep data secure by locking the PC when users step away and waking the PC when they return.

Users can optimize how they work in shared spaces. HP Run Quiet Design finely tunes the fans to keep systems running quiet and cool, minimizing distractions for users and those around them. HP Modern Standby delivers a ready-to-work experience by downloading emails, receiving network events, and making other important updates while the PC is asleep and connected to a network. Additionally, HP Presence Aware helps keep data secure by locking the PC when users step away and waking the PC when they return. Feel supported by an empowered IT team. IT teams are enabled with solutions to simplify how they deploy, secure, and manage their PC fleets. HP Manageability Integration Kit helps shorten the amount of time needed to setup PCs and allows IT to better manage the devices once deployed. HP Patch Assistant enables automation of software updates based on a schedule set by IT, with no end user dependency.

HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One PC will be available in select countries in May. Along with the EliteOne 800 G8 AiO, HP also announced the following three desktop PCs.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC delivers big performance and adaptability for small spaces – ideal for home and office navigators, and powerful enough for part-time creatives. It is the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC.

delivers big performance and adaptability for small spaces – ideal for home and office navigators, and powerful enough for part-time creatives. It is the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC. The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC provides the ultimate flexibility and upgradeability for IT, and ideal for home and office navigators, as well as front line or back office workers.

provides the ultimate flexibility and upgradeability for IT, and ideal for home and office navigators, as well as front line or back office workers. The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC is maximized for high performance and intense graphics demands, as well as ultimate expandability, making it ideal for power users and those needing a robust desktop PC. It is the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class tower PC

Source: HP