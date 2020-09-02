A few weeks ago we reported that the HP Reverb G2 high-resolution VR headset was due to arrive soon, but today DrWindows reports that the device has been delayed a bit.

It’s not all bad news, however, because along the way the headset appears to have had a specs upgrade.

According to Peter Peterson from HP revealed in a recent podcast that the headset features greatly improved lenses, will offer a resolution of 4,320 x 2,160 pixels at 90 Hz with a field of view of 114 degrees, and will therefore have a larger “sweet spot” that is perfectly in focus.

The sound system has also had an upgrade, and the headset also much more comfortable, with the controllers have also had some ergonomic improvements.

HP Reverb G2 also now included 4 instead of 2 tracking cameras.

Unfortunately, all these goodies mean the headset release is now delayed from mi-September to the end of October.

The HP Reverb G2 was developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft. HP promises that this headset delivers an immersive, comfortable and compatible VR experience. HP also claims that Reverb G2 is the world’s highest resolution VR headset among major vendors. The device is expected to cost $599. You can place your pre-order at HP here.