HP announces OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor with a QHD IPS panel that runs up to 165Hz

Along with two new OMEN desktops, HP today announced the new OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor. This new gaming monitor comes with an IPS Panel that is QHD and runs up to 165Hz. The Nano IPS panel supports wide color gamut of DCI-P3 98% and 25% wider color gamut than sRGB.

Highlights of OMEN 27i:

Brightness: With a Quad HD (2560×1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness, this monitor hits the mark to make games jump to life.

With a Quad HD (2560×1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness, this monitor hits the mark to make games jump to life. Crisp Visuals: Experience pristinely fluid gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility that makes display stutter, input lag, and screen tears things of the past. Responsiveness is paramount and with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive, each moment is captured in its full glory.

Experience pristinely fluid gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility that makes display stutter, input lag, and screen tears things of the past. Responsiveness is paramount and with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive, each moment is captured in its full glory. Battle-Hardened Build: Coated in a spectacular black shade, this high performance 27” diagonal monitor arrives with a dual pillar height, adjustable stand and four easy-to-access tilted ports. Additionally, an immersive diamond panel lighting solution on the rear can be controlled through OMEN Command Center along with the patented aim assist feature which creates a custom shaped and colored reticle.

HP OMEN 27i Monitor is now available at BestBuy.com for $499.99. It will also be available from HP.com from May 22nd.

Source: HP