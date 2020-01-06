HP announces the new Spectre x360 15, the most powerful Spectre convertible with super thin bezels

HP today announced the updated Spectre x360 15, the most powerful Spectre convertible. Like the Spectre x360 13-inch, the new 15-inch model comes with gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design with high precision aluminum CNC. HP has also reduced the bezels of the display to pack the 15-inch Spectre in 14-inch form factor.

With 90% screen-to-body-ratio, the new 2020 Spectre x360 15 is 17.36mm smaller than the previous gen product. The 15-6-inch 4K OLED HDR 400 display delivers vivid color, deeper contrast and more detail. For color accuracy, this display is factory calibrated with DCI-P3 color range. And the display also comes with anti-reflection coating and anti-fingerprint coating for improved viewing experience.

The new Spectre x360 15 is powered by up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia graphics for great performance. HP claims that this convertible will offer up to 17-hours of battery life, thanks to 2W 4K display. With HP Fast Charge tech, you can charge this device to 50% in just 30 minutes.

To offer more privacy to its users, the new Spectre x360 15 comes with physical webcam kill switch and dedicated mic mute key. When it comes to security, this device packs both fingerprint reader and Windows Hello IR camera.

The new Spectre x360 15 will be available in March from HP.com and BestBuy starting at $1599.99.