HP announces HyperX acquisition to expand gaming ecosystem

HP – not the sauce – has announced plans to availed acquire Kingston’s gaming division: HyperX.

Revealed in a press release, HP aims to incorporate “HyperX’s award-winning product portfolio” in an effort to expand their peripherals and gaming product line.

The acquisition will cost $425 million to acquire the company and its gaming peripherals portfolio. Kingston will retain the current portfolio of “DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts”.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc.

“We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business.”