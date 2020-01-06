HP announces 2nd gen Elite Dragonfly with 5G, built-in Tile Bluetooth tracker and 10th gen Intel processors

At CES 2020, HP announced Elite Dragonfly G2, the next gen business convertible with several improvements. The design of the new Elite Dragonfly G2 remains the same, but HP has made some big changes inside.

First, HP is replacing the 8th gen Intel processors with the new 10th gen Intel Core vPro processors. While the previous gen Elite Dragonfly came with LTE support, HP is adding support for 5G with this new generation, thanks to Qualcomm X55 modem. With this support, the new Elite Dragonfly G2 is the world’s first business convertible with 5G support. During launch, only Sprint network will be supported, but HP will add support for other networks later this year. Third, the Elite Dragonfly G2 is the world’s first laptop with built-in Tile, a leading Bluetooth tracker technology. With Tile integration, you can easily see where a misplaced or lost notebook is, or with the optional Tile Premium service, you can get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind.

When it comes to display, HP now offers following three options for consumers:

Full HD WLED IPS 400-nits touch display

Full HD WLED IPS 1000-nits touch display with HP SureView privacy technology.

4K WLED IPS 550 nits display with 95% sRGB display.

HP has also focused on sustainability with this device. Over 82% of all mechanical parts of this device is made of recycled materials. HP claims that Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first laptop made of ocean bound plastic.

According to HP, here’s why HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is better than Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and Apple Macbook Pro 13.

Full tech specs:

HP Elite Dragonfly with 5G and 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor will be available later in the summer. HP Elite Dragonfly with built-in Tile and HP Sure View Reflect is expected to be available in Febraury 2020. HP will reveal the pricing closer to availability date.