HP announced a new range of laptops aimed at creators.

The range includes the new HP Envy x360 15 convertible and HP Envy 17 laptop.

The HP Envy x360 15 will be available with either an Intel 11th generation processor or the AMD Ryzen the U-5000 family of processors, and in a range of finishes including natural night silver or black colour, with the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, with up to 4K in the OLED panel.

The HP Envy 17 has a 17 inch 4K screen, and is powered by an 11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX450.

The devices come with HP display control to optimize the screen for different use cases, and for accurate colours when editing photos and videos. The touchpad area has also been increased by 19% on both laptops, for improved ease of use.

The Envy x360 15 with AMD processor starts at $749.99, the Intel chip-based Envy x360 15 starts at $899.99, and the Envy 17 starts at $1249.99.