Back in October of 2019, Facebook began testing its new desktop user interface. The new design was announced at the company’s annual developer conference in May 2019.

Now, the company has started a broader rollout of the new interface. The company told TechCrunch that “starting today, the majority of people on Facebook will have access to the new desktop design.” The official rollout will begin later this year but users can opt-in right now if they want to try out the new design.

How to enable the new Facebook design

To enable the new design, you will need to follow the steps below.

Click on the arrow on the top right corner of the screen. This will pop up the settings menu.



Now click on See New Facebook to enable the new design.



Once done, the page will load with the new design. Now click next.



Here you will get an option to choose the colour scheme and you can enable the dark mode for the website if you wish to do so.



The new design will finally see Facebook saying goodbye to the blue colour scheme. Do let us know you in the comments section if you prefer the old design or the new design.