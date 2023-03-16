How to watch Microsoft’s “Future of Work with AI” event

A few days ago, Microsoft’s official LinkedIn page confirmed that the company would host a new AI event on March 16. And now, the day has arrived because we are only a few hours away from Microsoft’s proposed AI event.

The event is called “The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI,” and it will see Microsoft talking a lot about how advanced AI features can reinvent productivity in workplaces. The company will also likely announce ChatGPT AI features for Microsoft 365 apps. The company might also show us a demo of new AI features that it might launch soon.

When will Microsoft’s AI event start?

“The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI” will start at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and will be streamed live.

Where can you watch Microsoft’s AI event?

Since this is not an in-person event, Microsoft will stream it live on its official website. The event will not be streamed live on other social media portals like YouTube and Twitter. You can stream the event live on Microsoft’s dedicated news website. The company might later upload the event on its official YouTube channel for those who could not watch it live.

Of course, we will update you with everything Microsoft announces today. So, if you miss the live event for some reason, you can visit our website to keep yourself updated with all the announcements.