How to Wake Someone Up Over the Phone: 5 Easy Methods

Waking someone up over the phone can be a delicate task.

Whether it’s due to an urgent matter, a friendly reminder, or an important event, ensuring you do it effectively and considerately is crucial.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through the best practices and techniques to ensure they start their day on the right foot.

Why do you need to wake someone up over the phone?

Before diving into the methods, it’s important to understand the reasons one might need to wake someone up over the phone. Here are some common reasons:

Emergency situations

Scheduled wake-up calls for friends or family

Reminder for an important event or task

1. First Call

When trying to wake someone up, always start gently. A sudden loud noise can be jarring and unpleasant.

Step 1: Dial their number.

Dial their number. Step 2: Speak in a soft, calm voice, “Hey [Name], it’s time to wake up.”

Speak in a soft, calm voice, “Hey [Name], it’s time to wake up.” Step 3: Wait for a response. If there’s none, proceed to the next step.

2. Follow-Up Calls

If the first call doesn’t do the trick, persistence is key. However, remember to maintain a balance to avoid being overly intrusive.

Step 1: Wait for 5 minutes before calling again.

Wait for 5 minutes before calling again. Step 2: Use a slightly louder voice this time, but remain calm and friendly.

Use a slightly louder voice this time, but remain calm and friendly. Step 3: If there’s still no response after the third call, consider sending a text message as an additional nudge.

3. Use Alarm Tones

Some phones allow you to play alarm tones during a call. This can be especially effective if gentle nudges aren’t working.

Tip: Choose a tone that starts soft and gradually increases in volume. This ensures the person on the other end isn’t startled.

4. Use Find My to Wake Someone Up

On iPhone : Ensure the Find My app is enabled and the device is added to your list of devices. Open the Find My app. From the menu options, tap on Devices. Tap on the relevant device from the list. Tap on Play Sound. This will play a loud sound on the selected device, allowing you to wake someone up even when their phone is in silent mode.

: On Android : Open the Find My Device app. Tap on ‘Sign in as guest’. Enter the email ID and password of the user you wish to wake up. Select the device and tap on Play Sound. The sound will play for the next 5 minutes unless silenced by the other user.

:

5. Use Third-Party Apps or Services

There are dedicated apps and services designed to send wake-up calls. These can be scheduled in advance and can be a reliable backup plan.

Here are some notable ones:

Galarm : This app allows users to set alarms for themselves or others. It has a unique buddy alarm feature where you can set an alarm for someone else, ensuring they wake up on time.

: This app allows users to set alarms for themselves or others. It has a unique buddy alarm feature where you can set an alarm for someone else, ensuring they wake up on time. I Can’t Wake Up! : This app is designed for heavy sleepers. It offers multiple alarm tasks that require the user to complete before the alarm turns off. You can recommend this app to someone who has trouble waking up.

: This app is designed for heavy sleepers. It offers multiple alarm tasks that require the user to complete before the alarm turns off. You can recommend this app to someone who has trouble waking up. Alarmy: Known as the world’s most annoying alarm clock app, Alarmy requires users to take a picture of a registered place to turn off the alarm. This ensures the user gets out of bed.

Remember to always check for app compatibility with the recipient’s phone model and operating system. Also, ensure that the person you’re trying to wake up is comfortable with the idea of using these apps.

6. Always Follow Up with a Message

After your call, send a follow-up text or voice message. This serves two purposes:

It provides context in case they’re disoriented upon waking.

It offers reassurance that the call was made with good intentions.

How to bypass the Do Not Disturb (DND) mode

On iPhone : Open Settings. Tap on Focus. Tap on ‘Do Not Disturb’. Under the Allow Notifications section, tap on People. Select ‘Allow Notification From’ and tap on Add. Use the search bar to find the relevant contact and tap on it from the search results. Tap on Done. This will allow you to call the user regardless of whether the device is on DND or not.

: On Android : Open Settings. Tap on Notifications. Then, tap on ‘Do not disturb’. Tap on ‘Calls and messages’. Tap on the + icon above Add contacts. Use the search bar to find the contact and tap on it from the search results. Once added, tap on Done.

:

How to wake someone up over the phone: Conclusion

Waking someone up over the phone can be a daunting task. However, by following the steps and tips outlined above, you can ensure that your wake-up call is both effective and considerate. Remember, the goal is not just to wake them up but to ensure they start their day positively.