How to Use Snapchat on Your PC or Laptop

Home » Social Media

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Want to use Snapchat on your computer? You don’t need an emulator anymore. Snapchat now works directly in your web browser.

Here’s how you can set it up in just a few minutes.

Table of contents

The Easiest Way: Use Snapchat for Web

download snapchat on pc or laptop

Snapchat has an official web version called Snapchat Web. It works on most browsers, but won’t work on Firefox.

Steps:

  1. Open web.snapchat.com in Chrome, Edge, or Safari.
  2. Log in with your Snapchat username and password.
  3. You can now:
    • Chat with friends
    • Make video or voice calls
    • View Stories
    • Post to Spotlight
    • Upload pictures from your computer

Tip:

On Windows, you can install it like an app:

  • Click the browser’s three-dot menu ? Install Snapchat.
download snapchat on pc

Or, even easier, you can download the official app from the Microsoft store from here.

Avoid Emulators

Apps like BlueStacks or Nox used to let you run Snapchat on PC, but they don’t work well anymore. Snapchat often blocks emulator access, and your account could get locked.

It’s safer and easier to just use the web version.

What You Can & Can’t Do on Snapchat Web

What WorksWhat Doesn’t Work
Sending messagesUsing filters/lenses
Making video/audio callsAccessing Snap Map
Uploading images/videosEditing your profile
Viewing Stories & SpotlightAdding new friends

? Summary

  • Best way: Use web.snapchat.com
  • Don’t use emulators – they’re buggy and risky
  • Works great for chatting, calls, and sharing content
Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Founder and CEO

Founder and CEO of www.reflectormedia.com, and the current owner of MSPowerUser.com. He loves to write on various technical subject, so you'll see him author quite a few articles

User forum

0 messages