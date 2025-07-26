How to Use Snapchat on Your PC or Laptop

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Want to use Snapchat on your computer? You don’t need an emulator anymore. Snapchat now works directly in your web browser.

Here’s how you can set it up in just a few minutes.

The Easiest Way: Use Snapchat for Web

Snapchat has an official web version called Snapchat Web. It works on most browsers, but won’t work on Firefox.

Steps:

Open web.snapchat.com in Chrome, Edge, or Safari. Log in with your Snapchat username and password. You can now: Chat with friends

Make video or voice calls

View Stories

Post to Spotlight

Upload pictures from your computer

Tip:

On Windows, you can install it like an app:

Click the browser’s three-dot menu ? Install Snapchat.

Or, even easier, you can download the official app from the Microsoft store from here.

Avoid Emulators

Apps like BlueStacks or Nox used to let you run Snapchat on PC, but they don’t work well anymore. Snapchat often blocks emulator access, and your account could get locked.

It’s safer and easier to just use the web version.

What You Can & Can’t Do on Snapchat Web

What Works What Doesn’t Work Sending messages Using filters/lenses Making video/audio calls Accessing Snap Map Uploading images/videos Editing your profile Viewing Stories & Spotlight Adding new friends

? Summary