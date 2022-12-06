How to Unlock iPhone Passcode without Computer or iTunes

Sponsored

If you forget your iPhone passcode and are locked out of your iPhone, there’s a good chance you’ll be told to connect your iPhone to your computer and then use iTunes to restore it in order to unlock it. But what if you don’t have a computer or have problems using iTunes? Don’t worry, you can also unlock your iPhone passcode without using a computer or iTunes. This article will walk you through how to do that.

Part 1: How to Unlock iPhone Passcode without a Computer

If your iPhone has Find My iPhone enabled and you have your Apple ID login credentials, you can unlock your iPhone passcode without using a computer. There are at least two ways to do this.

Method 1: Use the Erase iPhone option on the lock screen

This method only works for iOS 15.2 or later.

Step 1: Keep entering the wrong passcode on your iPhone lock screen a few times until it says, “iPhone Unavailable, try again in 1 minute”.

Step 2: Once 1 minute expires, enter the passcode again, and this time, your iPhone will say, “iPhone Unavailable, try again in 5 minutes”.

Step 3: After the 5 minutes have expired, enter the passcode again and your iPhone will say “iPhone Unavailable, try again in 15 minutes” along with an Erase iPhone button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Tap the Erase iPhone option and on the next page, tap Erase iPhone again. Then, enter the password for the Apple ID signed in on the iPhone. Your iPhone will start to erase and unlock itself.

Method 2: Use the Erase iPhone option in the Find My app

Another way to unlock your iPhone passcode without a computer is to use the Find My app to erase your iPhone remotely. You don’t have to use a computer, but you still need to operate it on another working device, such as a phone or tablet.

Step 1: On another available device you have, go to icloud.com and click Sign In, then sign in with your Apple ID. The Apple ID must be the same as the one signed in on your locked iPhone.

Tip: If you are unable to log in to icloud.com due to security verification issues, this method will not work for you.

Step 2: After you’re signed in to your iCloud Home Page, scroll down and select the Find My app.

Step 3: On the iCloud Find Devices page, select your iPhone and click the Erase iPhone option to erase your iPhone and unlock it.

Part 2: How to Unlock iPhone Passcode on computer without iTunes

Although you may not want to use a computer or don’t have one, using a computer to unlock your iPhone passcode is still your best and only option if the above methods don’t work for you. If you don’t have a computer, borrow one from someone else.

So does using a computer to unlock your iPhone passcode mean you have to use iTunes? No, you don’t. Another reason behind your desire to unlock your iPhone passcode without using a computer could be that you are having problems using iTunes or that you can’t stand the fact that iTunes takes a long time to restore and unlock your iPhone. Fortunately, the specialized iPhone unlock tool iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer enables you to unlock your iPhone passcode safely and quickly on your computer without using iTunes.

You need to download and install the iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer on a Windows computer, then follow the steps below to unlock your iPhone passcode without using iTunes.

Step 1: Launch iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer and click on the Unlock Lock Screen option.

Step 2: On the next page, simply click the Start button to proceed. This will not immediately begin unlocking your iPhone passcode because there are a few more simple steps to follow.

Step 3: If you haven’t already, connect your locked iPhone to your computer using an Apple Lightning-to-USB cable. Then, click Next, and the software will automatically detect your connected iPhone and load its information.

Tip: If the software doesn’t recognize your iPhone after clicking Next, it will instruct you to put it in recovery mode. So, just follow the on-screen prompts to put your iPhone in recovery mode, and it will be detected.

Step 4: Click the Download button, and the software will automatically begin downloading the firmware package needed to unlock your iPhone passcode from Apple’s servers. Then, you need to wait a few minutes until the download completes.

Step 5: Once the firmware package is ready, click the Unlock button, and the software will begin unlocking your iPhone passcode without the need for iTunes.

Step 6: After a few minutes, your iPhone will be successfully unlocked, and you will be able to regain access to it.

To sum it up

When we forget our iPhone passcode and get locked out of our iPhone, we always want to be able to unlock it quickly without the use of a computer. This could be due to a lack of a computer or a dislike of using iTunes. Unlocking the iPhone passcode without a computer is possible, but only if Find My iPhone is enabled on the iPhone and you have your Apple ID login credentials. Otherwise, using a computer to unlock your iPhone passcode is still the only effective solution. Luckily, though, you don’t have to use iTunes. iSumsoft iPhone Passcode Refixer enables you to safely and quickly unlock your iPhone passcode on your computer without iTunes.

Finally, it is worth noting that if you forget your iPhone passcode, all data on your iPhone will be erased whether you use a computer or not to unlock it. After your iPhone is unlocked, you need to restore your data from your iCloud or iTunes backup.