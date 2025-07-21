How to Shut Down Windows 11

Home » Windows 11

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

There are several quick ways to shut down your Windows 11 computer. Here are the easiest methods:

Table of contents

Method 1: Use the Start Menu

  1. Click the Start button (Windows icon) in the taskbar
  2. Click the Power button in the lower-right corner
  3. Select Shut down

Method 2: Use Keyboard Shortcut

  1. Press Alt + F4 while on the desktop
  2. In the pop-up window, choose Shut down from the dropdown
  3. Click OK

Method 3: Use the Power User Menu

  1. Press Windows + X
  2. Select Shut down or sign out
  3. Click Shut down

Method 4: Use the Run Command

  1. Press Windows + R to open Run
  2. Type shutdown /s /f /t 0
  3. Press Enter
    This will force shutdown immediately.

Method 5: Press the Power Button

If your PC is configured to shut down when pressing the physical power button:

  1. Press the Power button once
  2. Your PC will begin shutting down safely

You can use whichever method you prefer. For daily use, the Start menu or Alt + F4 are usually the fastest. Let me know if you’d like a printable version or visual layout.

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Founder and CEO

Founder and CEO of www.reflectormedia.com, and the current owner of MSPowerUser.com. He loves to write on various technical subject, so you'll see him author quite a few articles

User forum

0 messages