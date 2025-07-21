How to Shut Down Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

There are several quick ways to shut down your Windows 11 computer. Here are the easiest methods:

Method 1: Use the Start Menu

Click the Start button (Windows icon) in the taskbar Click the Power button in the lower-right corner Select Shut down

Method 2: Use Keyboard Shortcut

Press Alt + F4 while on the desktop In the pop-up window, choose Shut down from the dropdown Click OK

Method 3: Use the Power User Menu

Press Windows + X Select Shut down or sign out Click Shut down

Method 4: Use the Run Command

Press Windows + R to open Run Type shutdown /s /f /t 0 Press Enter

This will force shutdown immediately.

Method 5: Press the Power Button

If your PC is configured to shut down when pressing the physical power button:

Press the Power button once Your PC will begin shutting down safely

You can use whichever method you prefer. For daily use, the Start menu or Alt + F4 are usually the fastest.