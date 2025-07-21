How to Shut Down Windows 11
There are several quick ways to shut down your Windows 11 computer. Here are the easiest methods:
Method 1: Use the Start Menu
- Click the Start button (Windows icon) in the taskbar
- Click the Power button in the lower-right corner
- Select Shut down
Method 2: Use Keyboard Shortcut
- Press Alt + F4 while on the desktop
- In the pop-up window, choose Shut down from the dropdown
- Click OK
Method 3: Use the Power User Menu
- Press Windows + X
- Select Shut down or sign out
- Click Shut down
Method 4: Use the Run Command
- Press Windows + R to open Run
- Type
shutdown /s /f /t 0
- Press Enter
This will force shutdown immediately.
Method 5: Press the Power Button
If your PC is configured to shut down when pressing the physical power button:
- Press the Power button once
- Your PC will begin shutting down safely
You can use whichever method you prefer. For daily use, the Start menu or Alt + F4 are usually the fastest. Let me know if you’d like a printable version or visual layout.
