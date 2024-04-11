How To Share a Pin on Google Maps: Follow These 6 Steps

If you want to learn how to share a pin on Google Maps, this article is for you.

I’ll walk you through the process step-by-step, so you can effortlessly share locations with anyone, anywhere. Let’s get into it!

How To Share a Pin on Google Maps

Open Google Maps and ensure that you’re logged into your Google account. Use the search bar to locate the place you want to share. You can enter the address directly or browse the map to find the spot manually.

Once you’ve found the desired location, press and hold on the map at the spot you want to mark from your mobile device. This action will drop a pin on the map, indicating the precise location. If you’re accessing Google Maps from a web browser, press the left mouse button for a few seconds and then release it. The red pin will appear on that location. Tap (or click) on the dropped pin to reveal additional details about the location, such as the address and nearby landmarks. Look for the “Share” option. Tap on it to open the sharing menu.

You’ll then see various options, including messaging apps, social media platforms, and email. Select your preferred method of sharing and send the pin.

Now that you know how to share a pin on Google Maps, you can effortlessly send precise locations to your friends, family, or colleagues.