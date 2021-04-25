With a coming update, Microsoft has made it even easier to set and schedule your Out of Office message and times in Microsoft Teams.

After the update, users can create an out of office message from within Microsoft Teams desktop or Microsoft Teams on the web and this out of office message will sync with your Outlook calendar, presence, and contact card information.

How to set your Out of Office status in Microsoft Teams

There are now two ways to access the Out of Office setting:

1. Access the Out of Office setting through the “Set status message” panel accessible from the user profile image.

2. Access the Out of Office setting through the Teams application settings accessible from the user profile image.





Availability

The improvement will begin rolling out in early May and is expected to be complete by the end of May.