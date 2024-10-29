How To Scan QR Code on Phone Screen (Android & iOS Guide)

by Vladimir Popescu 

how to scan qr code on phone screen

Want to know how to scan a QR code on your phone screen without using another device? This might seem tricky at first, but it’s actually very simple if you know what to look for. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS device, built-in features make this task easy.

I used the QR.io online tool to create a QR code with the link for our website. I tested all the methods in this guide with it.

You can see it below:

QR code with MSpowerUser link for testing

So, let’s get into it!

Android Methods

Android users can try these two approaches:

  1. Take a screenshot of the QR code or download it to your Android device.QR code in Gallery on Android
  2. Open the Gallery on your Android device, find the downloaded QR code, and tap it to enlarge it.QR code enlarged in Gallery Android
  3. Long-press the QR code, and click Open Link from the menu that appears on the screen.QR code menu Android
  4. You’ll open the link on your phone’s browser.MSPowerUser website opened from the QR code Android

2. Use the Circle to Search Feature (If Available)

  1. Take a screenshot of the QR code or download it.
  2. Open your phone’s Gallery app and click the code to enlarge it.
  3. Long-press the center button on your Android S24 to open Google Lens.Google Lens Android device
  4. Circle the area using your finger or the S Pen.Using Google Lens to scan QR code
  5. Click Website to open the link in the default browser, or Share if you want to open it in another software.Open website Google Lens Android

Apple Methods

iOS users will have to rely on different techniques:

1. Use the Live Text Feature

  1. Download the QR code image.QR code downloaded in Photos iOS
  2. Open the Photos app, find the code you want to open, press it, and hold for a few seconds.QR code opened
  3. Depending on the type of QR code (URL or not), you can open it with your default preferred browser.QR code with open menu iOS
  4. You can also tap Share to open it with another app.QR cide with share menu iOS
  5. If the code is from a payment app, you’ll also see other relevant services as options.
  6. As you can see, the QR code I created has successfully opened the webpage without needing another phone or camera.QR code opened in iOS

2. Try the Notes App

  1. Take a screenshot of the QR code or download it on your iOS device.
  2. Open the Notes app and create a new note.Notes app on iOS
  3. Tap the Paperclip icon from the top menu, and select Choose Photo or Video.Notes app iOS Choose Photo or Video
  4. You’ll see the latest photos you’ve taken with your iOS device. Select the QR code image, and click Add.QR code in Notes image add menu
  5. You’ll now see the code on the note. QR code in Notes app iOS
  6. Tap to enlarge it. Long-press it again, and select Open in Safari.Opening QR code in Notes iOS

So, now you know how to scan a QR code on your phone screen, whether you’re using an Android or Apple device.

The exact steps might vary slightly depending on your phone model and operating system version, but the general process remains the same. You can try these methods if your camera won’t scan.

