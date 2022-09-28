How to Recover Deleted or Unsaved Excel Files on Windows 10/11 With Tenorshare 4DDiG?

| Sponsored |

Many people believe that Microsoft Excel is the industry standard among spreadsheet applications that may be used on Windows 10 and 11 pcs. Excel is used by many people and businesses to store sensitive data. What should you do if you somehow manage to lose your Excel file? So, how do you recover deleted excel files? Malware, human error, or wholly uncontrollable circumstances like the blunders of your coworkers may all cause it. See the list of techniques to recover the excel file.

Part 1: How to Recover Deleted Excel Files on Windows 10/11 With Reliable Data Recovery Software?

There are many ways to recover deleted excel files on Windows 10/11, but people always choose the most trustworthy one. Tenorshare 4DDiG is a good choice; it provides an all-in-one solution for all data recovery problems and includes recovering deleted excel files.

Let’s see what special features it has:

Recover deleted or lost Excel files from Windows/Mac/USB flash drive/SD card/external hard drive, etc.

Supports multiple loss scenarios such as deleted, formatted, corrupted, and so on.

Supports more than 1000 data types such as photos, videos, audio, documents, and others.

No viruses and malicious pop-ups are guaranteed 100% safe.

After understanding its features, let’s see how to use Tenorshare 4DDiG in detail.

Step 1:

To get started, download and install the Tenorshare 4DDiG Windows Data Recovery program to recover deleted excel files.

To retrieve a deleted Excel file from a local disk from a list of hard drives, choose the local disk where your data was lost, and then click Start to begin working with the interface. This is the first step to learning how to recover deleted excel files in your local disk areas or devices.

Start the program, connect your external hard drive to the computer where your data was lost, and then choose the external hard disk from the drop-down menu to begin scanning your external hard drive.

Step 2:

You can halt or cancel the search at any moment using 4DDiG, and it will instantly begin looking for deleted excel files, as well as any other files and data, on the local disk or the external hard drive, depending on which scanning option you choose.

Within the Tree View of the program, you will see subfolders labeled with names like Deleted Files, Existing Files, and Lost Location. You may also go to the File View to examine other kinds of files, such as emails, documents, or even bigger files like movies and images.

Step 3:

After the target Excel files have been found, you will be able to preview them and then restore them to a safe and fresh place. This will prevent any form of potential overwriting from occurring.

Part 2: How to Recover Deleted or Unsaved Excel Files Without Software?

Recover Deleted Excel Files

You may wonder how to recover deleted files in excel without downloading a different software, or maybe you are not allowed to download it on your work PC and need more short-term fixes.

Let’s look at these solutions on how to recover deleted files in excel.

Solution 1: Using the Computer’s Undo Function

You may undelete your Excel files by using the “Ctrl+Z” key combination after you have already destroyed your Excel files. This will allow you to restore your deleted Excel files.

In addition, you may retrieve your files by right-clicking anywhere and selecting Undo Delete. That is much easy if you catch your mistake at an early stage.

Solution 2: Using Recycle Bin

The Windows Recycle Bin should be one location that is searched for a missing Excel file in case you passed the stage to undo your action. It is really simple to delete an essential file by mistake, just to realize at that same moment that you need it.

Click on the Recycle Bin on the desktop or find it on the windows menu.

Find the thing you need to recover.

Use the item’s context menu to find the Restore option, then click there.

Solution 3: From your Backups

The File History feature of the built-in Windows operating system may be used to recover deleted excel files.

This is the control panel menu you can turn on:

Type restore files into the search box on the taskbar.

Select Your Files Using File History.

Use the arrow buttons to select the file you wish to restore and to examine the different available versions.

To return the file to its original place, choose Restore. Or save it to another place.

Solution 4: Using the Restore function

To use this technique, the Windows Backup feature has to be turned on.

To set up Backup, choose the Start menu, then input the word Backup if you haven’t done so previously.

Navigate to the folder where the Excel file was originally saved.

Select Restore Previous Versions from the context menu that appears when you right-click on the folder. This will reveal several different versions that Windows has preserved.

Make sure you’re using the most recent version of the file.

The last step is to choose the Restore option from the menu. If you have already emptied your Recycle Bin, then this is how to recover an excel file that was deleted.

1.2 Recover Unsaved Excel Files

Fortunately, Microsoft has included an autosave feature in the program that allows you to recover an unsaved excel file. It’s called AutoRecover – or Autosave.

Open Excel, then choose the File tab.

Choose the Recent Workbooks tab on the upper left after clicking Open.

Hit the Recover Unsaved Workbooks option once you have scrolled down.

To retrieve the missing file, find it and double-click it.

The document will load in Excel, allowing you to save it to the chosen place by selecting the Save As button.

Part 3: FAQs about Deleted or Unsaved Excel Files

Can you get a deleted Excel sheet?

You can recover deleted excel files from your recycle bin, from your backups in Windows file history, or from the previous versions of the file recovery.

Can an Excel file be recovered?

Yes, there are multiple methods to recover deleted excel files and also to recover unsaved excel files.

How to recover permanently deleted Excel files in Windows 10/11?

You can use data recovery tools like Tenorshare 4DDiG to restore your excel files even if they are permanently deleted from your local disk or external hard drive.

Conclusion

Hope multiple methods to recover deleted excel files will solve your problems, whether with quick fixes like the CTRL+Z command or deep data and file recovery software like 4DDiG.