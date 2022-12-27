How to Play Pokemon Go without Moving/Walking? [iOS & Android]

| Sponsored |

There is no denying that pokemon go is a popular location-based game worldwide. Playing it requires you to move physically and climb to the advanced levels in the game. Even being an avid fan, you can’t always find enough time to play pokemon go. That’s why people start wondering if there is any way they can play pokemon go without moving. We have got an easy solution for you. To find out more about it, read this article till the end, and you will know the best solution on both iOS and Android devices.

Part 1: Can I Play Pokemon Go Without Moving/Walking?



A straightforward answer is YES! You must have heard of how to play pokemon go without moving and wonder about is it possible even. Well, that’s totally possible, and it’s so easy to go with. There are a number of GPS spoofing tools available that help you in faking your location so you can explore other places on the map and start playing the pokemon game over there. All without moving in reality. However, there are some risks associated with this. For example, your account may undergo a soft ban if you are caught.

Some users explained that they were banned from the game while exploring and catching new pokemon, collecting Pokestops, etc. So, it’s very important that the app or any spoofing tool you use is reliable and helps you to move naturally in the game.

Part 2: How Can I play Pokemon Go Without Moving Anywhere (iOS/Android)?



You can play pokemon using any spoofing tool to assist you in changing location in the game. Spoofing on Android and iOS device follows different ways since both vary in the operating system. Talking about iOS, then we all know that spoofing on iOS isn’t very easy due to its strict security policies. However, there are many tools available to spoof on iOS as well, and we have found a reliable one for you, Tenorshare iAnyGo. Let’s talk more about this software in the next section.

How to Play Pokemon Go Without Moving iOS? (Full Guide)



Finding reliable and professional software to spoof on iOS devices is as hard as it sounds. There are a number of options available when it comes to spoofing on iOS. Among those options trusting only one requires proper research. iAnyGo iPhone location changer takes the lead in other options to spoof on iOS. This location spoofer software lets you fake your location on iOS devices safely. You can change location on all location-based apps/games, including Pokemon Go. With its joystick movement feature, you can naturally move in the game having total control over your movement. This feature provides you the ease to change the direction and set the speed of movement. So, ultimately this feature guarantees your spoofing pokemon go game goes unnoticed by Niantic.

Pros:

One-click location spoofing

Joystick movement

Change speed and direction of movement

Fly anywhere in the whole world

100% safe

Cons:

Desktop based

Paid

Here is how to play pokemon go without moving iOS using iAnyGo

Step 1: Launch iAnyGo on your PC and Connect your iOS device with it

Step 2: From the interface, select the “Joystick Movement” feature and proceed.

Step 3: Set your desired movement speed and click the circle on the map to get started with your movement in the game. You can tweak the direction to 360 degrees anytime, anywhere using the keyboard

How to Play Pokemon Go Without Moving Android?



If you are an android user, then you will see a lot of options to spoof on your smartphone. However, not all of these deserve to be trusted since some trick you into downloading extra apps to get started with them. So, in search of an effective spoofing option, you can try Fake GPS GO Location Spoofer Fee. This android app is specially designed to spoof pokemon go, and it’s a huge help in this game. Here is how to play pokemon go without moving your android.

Step 1: First go to the settings > enable developer mode

Step 2: Open Google Play Store and install Fake GPS GO location spoofer app

Step 3: Press the “Enable Mock Locations” option and choose the recently installed app and press done

Step 4: Open Fake GPS Free and set any location you want to spoof and confirm to start playing with this location

Part 3: FAQs about Play Pokemon Go Without Moving.



Q1: How do you walk on Pokemon Go without walking in real life?

If you are not interested in walking physically, then you can spoof in Pokemon Go. It’s an easy escape from playing this game by walking in reality, and you can progress faster than normal in this game. All you need to go it just install the spoofing tool, set your desired location, and start playing.



Q2: Can you play Pokemon Go in the car?

As it goes with all other gaming apps, Pokemon Go should not be operated while driving. This can lead to car accidents, due to which Niantic highly discourages playing this game while being in a car. The safest practice is playing it while you are not driving or doing any other thing side by side.



Q3: How do you skip an animation in Pokémon Go?

If you want to skip an animation in pokemon go, then you need to slide on the berry or ball tray using your left hand in case you are right-handed. Hold down your thumb when you throw the ball with your right hand.



Q4: How do you stop evolution animation in pokemon go?

In pokemon go, when you tap on “evolve,” the servers register the pokemon as evolved. However, if you want to skip the animation just force kill the app and reload it.

Part 4: Closing Remarks

Walking physically in pokemon go is as tiring as it sounds. However, you can create ease for yourself by using Tenorshare iAnyGo to play pokemon go without moving on iOS devices. This software makes sure you never run out of energy and play it while staying at home with all your mind on the game. Believe it or not, but once you try it, you won’t find yourself playing pokemon go with the actual movement.