How to fix Outlook not showing content or text

Outlook can sometimes be problematic, and one of the situations you wouldn’t want to experience while using it is not being able to view the body or the texts of your emails. This issue could be caused by a variety of reasons, which also means different solutions to explore.

We’re investigating an issue with email message visibility in Outlook. Outlook on the web appears to be unaffected. More details can be found under EX255650 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) May 11, 2021

In May 2021, this became a widespread issue across Outlook users using the app’s desktop version globally. The root cause of the problem originated from a faulty update (Outlook version 2104 build 13929.20372) that introduced a bug to the desktop client that later caused users to be unable to view or compose (as pressing enter would hide the texts) emails. According to Microsoft, “a recent change to systems that facilitate text display management for content within the Outlook client” started it but immediately addressed it hours after tons of reports.

Experiencing the same situation today is possible, especially if you hear complaints from others around the globe. In that case, it’s probably a bug on Microsoft’s end. If it happens after an update, just like the situation stated above, rolling back to the previous Microsoft Outlook version using the command prompt can do the trick. Before doing so, however, it is important first to check if it is really being experienced by many users due to a bug. If not, it is probably caused by a different issue, thus rolling back to the previous version of Outlook will be pointless.

After that incident in 2021, there are still reports from different Outlook users experiencing the same problem. If you were one of those who experienced that last year and are now experiencing it again, you should now try a different kind of solution. The first thing to do is to check if the problem is occurring just on Outlook for PC or even on the iOS, Android, or web version of Outlook. If you can see the texts on other platforms, you can use them as a workaround to keep your productivity going, and it will also allow you to identify which platforms are just facing such an issue. And if it is happening on the desktop version of Outlook, you can start with a simple relaunch. You can also try ending any Outlook-related tasks on the Tasks Manager. Also, try to check if the font color of the plain text on Outlook is not set to white. In the Outlook app, go to File > Options menu > Mail tab > Stationery and Fonts > Personal Stationery tab. Find the “Composing and reading plain text messages” and select the Font button under it. In the dialog box that will open, check if the font is set in Automatic, which should give you the black font color.

If these simple solutions don’t work, here are more advanced suggestions.