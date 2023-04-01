How to Factory Reset Android Phone When Locked

| Sponsored |

Resetting your Android phone when it’s locked might be a difficult operation. You may feel helpless if you’ve forgotten your Android phone’s password, pattern, or PIN. Thankfully, restarting your phone when locked is possible with some effort. There are various methods for unlocking your locked Android phone, like using your Google account and booting into Recovery Mode. One good option is to use the third-party software, such as PassFab Android Unlock, to bypass the lock screen and restore the phone to factory settings.

Part 1: How to Reset Android Phone When Locked [3 Methods]

Forgetting your Android phone’s password, pattern, or PIN may be frustrating and leave you feeling stuck. Yet, several methods exist for resetting your phone when it is locked. In this post, we’ll review three effective methods for unlocking your locked Android phone, including using your Google account information, entering recovery mode, and using third-party software applications like PassFab Android Unlock.

How to Reset Android Phone without Password

Method 1: Reset your Android Phone When Locked with PassFab Android Unlock [Easy&Fast]

You might be unable to use or access important data on your phone if it is locked. While several methods exist for unlocking an Android phone, software solutions such as PassFab Android Unlock can be a quick and easy option. The tool is compatible with most Android devices and may assist you in resetting your lock screen password, pattern, or PIN without affecting your device.

Steps on How to reset the android phone when locked

Step 1: Download and install the software on your computer before using PassFab Android Unlock.

Step 2: Run a program and pick the “Remove Screen Lock” button. Next, connect your Android device to your computer using a USB cord.

Step 3: To begin, select “Remove Screen Lock” on newer Samsung smartphones or other Android devices, and then click “Start.”

You will now get a reminder: “Removing the lock screen password will result in deleting all data on the device. Are you certain you want to go ahead?” To proceed, click “Yes.”

Step 4: After a few moments, your Android lock screen will be gone. To complete the procedure, click “Done.”

Method 2: Reset Android Phone When Locked with Recovery Mode

Another way to unlock your locked Android phone is to boot into Recovery Mode. To enter this mode, you must first turn off your phone. Next, simultaneously press and hold the volume up, power, and home buttons (if your smartphone has them) until your device vibrates and the Recovery Mode screen displays. Choose the “Wipe data/factory reset” option and confirm your choice. This will erase your phone’s data, including your lock screen password. But this method is tricky for some people.

Method 3: Reset Android Phone When Locked with Google Account

If you previously set up and enabled the “Find My Device” function on your Android phone, you may reset it using your Google account. To do so, go to the “Find My Device” website on a computer or another device and sign in with the same Google account as the one registered with your locked phone. Choose your device and then click the “Erase Device” button. This will erase all data from your phone, including your lock screen password, allowing you to start again with your device.

Part 2: Extra Tips for unlocking the android phone

Q1: Is there a universal unlock pattern for Android?

Ans: No, Android does not have a universal unlock pattern. To maintain device security, each device has its own unlock pattern or PIN, created randomly. If your smartphone is locked and you need to unlock it quickly, use PassFab Android unlock a simple and quick solution.

Q2: How do I unlock my Android phone if I forget the pattern?

Ans: If you have forgotten your Android phone’s pattern, you can try entering the erroneous pattern five times. Following the fifth try, you will be requested to input your Google account information to unlock your smartphone if you can’t remember your Google account info. You may download Passfab Android Unlock, a great way to quickly unlock your Android phone.

Q3: How to remove the Android pattern lock without losing data?

Ans: PassFab Android Unlock may also unlock an Android pattern lock without erasing data. Connect your locked Android phone to your computer and start the PassFab Android Unlock app to use this feature. To enter recovery mode, follow the on-screen instructions. The pattern lock on your device will be removed after the process is completed.

Conclusion:

Finally, being locked out of your Android phone is a typical issue that may be resolved using various methods. This article discussed how to reset your android phone when locked and three successful solutions for resetting your locked Android phone, including PassFab Android Unlock, a simple and fast option for unlocking your phone without losing any data (early Samsung devices). You may unlock your locked Android phone and resume using it by following the steps provided in this article. Don’t allow a locked phone to prevent you from accessing it; try these methods to gain access.