Yes, you can drive a car in Microsoft Flight Simulator. If you wish to stick a bit closer to the ground, but still wish to explore the vast world of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, you merely need to load a free add-on and then get going on the roads.

Version 1.21 of the drivable CAR Mitsubishi PAJERO is now available, allowing you to visit your house without actually crashing into the ground.

Of course, while Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a great flight sim, it is not exactly a driving simulator, and it shows little respect for the rules of the road, for example allowing you to drive through other cars and trees, though not buildings and the textures have definitely been designed to be viewed from 10,000 feet instead of 10 feet.

Get a taste of the adventure and full instructions from Captain AB's video below:

How to install a car in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Download the [DRIVABLE] CAR Mitsubishi PAJERO add-on from Flightsim.to here. Extract the Mitsubishi PAJERO directory from the ZIP file you downloaded. Copy and Paste the directory to your Community folder. Start Microsoft Flight Simulator, go to the Aircraft Selection and find the Mitsubishi PAJERO under Other aircraft. Go to your favourite airport and start driving.

Find the add-on at Flightsim.to here.

FAQ on How to drive a car in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Can you drive cars in Microsoft Flight Simulator? Yes, you can drive cars in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 using a free add-on.

Can you go anywhere in Microsoft Flight Simulator? Yes, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is an open world and you can go anywhere.

How much does Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 cost? Microsoft Flight Simulator is available in three versions: The Standard Edition costs $59.99, and will let you fly 20 different planes. The Deluxe Edition ($89.99) includes 25 aircraft, and the Premium Deluxe Edition ($119.99) includes 35 aircraft.